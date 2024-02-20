"Bet u made some lefties turn to righties" - Max Homa emerges from roasting retirement to analyze golf swings post the 2024 Genesis Invitational 

Max Homa is known for being a great golfer on the course, but he is also just as fiery when he is off the greens. After the 2024 Genesis Open, Homa decided to come out of his roasting retirement to analyze some golf swings on X (formerly Twitter).

Homa has always been active on X. He is known for interacting with fans, and better yet, analyzing golf swings with quite a bit of humor. He became quite famous for starting a series where he roasts and rates golfers' swings.

The series gained quite a bit of popularity over the last few years. While he stopped rating golf swings for a few months, Homa recently came out of his 'retirement' and took a swing at some golfers online.

Here are some of the videos that he retweeted and analyzed:

"Smart to hit in the corner of the range. Bet u made some lefties turn to righties so they didn’t have to look at u while they practiced"

"Like a Dick’s Sporting Goods driver salesmen’s wet dream"

"Like u lie about how far u hit it to people that didn’t ask in the first place"

Max Homa finishes 16th at the Genesis Invitational as Hideki Matsuyama picks up the win

The 2024 Genesis Invitational was nothing short of dramatic. Tiger Woods, who made his much-awaited season debut at the tournament, withdrew during the second round due to an illness. Jordan Spieth got disqualified. Patrick Cantlay, who was leading the tournament by over five strokes, ended up finishing fourth.

Amidst all the chaos, Max Homa had a relatively calm tournament. He finished T16 alongside Cameron Young and An Byeong-hun. Hideki Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational after an impressive final round of 9-under par.

Matsuyama, who has now won his 9th PGA Tour title, received a boost of confidence after an impressive showing. Speaking via CNN, Matsuyama said:

“After my eighth win, I’d been struggling with my back injury. There were a lot of times where I felt I was never going to win again. I struggled reaching the top-10, but I’m really happy that I was able to win today."

The PGA Tour now moves on to the next tournament of the season, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.