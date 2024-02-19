How many OWGR spots did Hideki Matsuyama jump by winning The Genesis Invitational 2024? Ranking explored

Following his victory at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama has surged 35 spots to 20th in the latest Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) update. This marks his highest ranking since the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Matsuyama, previously ranked 55th, clinched the Genesis Invitational by a three-stroke margin, triumphing over Will Zalatoris and Luke List. Despite trailing by six strokes after 54 holes, he staged a remarkable comeback, carding a 9-under 62 to finish at 17-under overall. His first victory since the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii and his ninth overall on the PGA Tour moved him up the rankings.

At the start of the year, Matsuyama was ranked 46th in the OWGR but slipped nine spots after failing to make any top 10s in his first five starts. However, his win at the Riviera Country Club has propelled him back into the top 20 after a year of fluctuations.

Following his victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii two years ago, Matsuyama ascended to 10th in the world rankings. However, since then, his rankings have experienced a downward trend until this recent surge.

Matsuyama achieved his highest-ever ranking in 2017 when he finished T2 at the US Open, climbing to World No. 2 in the OWGR after the top three players missed the cut. He holds the record for the highest ranking ever achieved by a Japanese golfer.

Who is leading at the OWGR after the February 18 update?

Despite a T10 finish at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler continued to dominate the OWGR and is World No. 1 for the 40th straight week. Overall, he has completed 75 weeks as the top-ranked golfer. Although he has yet to win the event this year, he has already raked in four top tens in five starts so far.

Here is the latest OWGR as of February 18:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Rory Mcilroy

3. Jon Rahm

4. Viktor Hovland

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Patrick Cantlay

7. Wyndham Clark

8. Max Homa

9. Matt Fitzpatrick

10. Brian Harman

11. Ludvig Aberg

12. Tommy Fleetwood

13. Jordan Spieth

14. Collin Morikawa

15. Keegan Bradley

16. Tom Kim

17. Tyrrell Hatton

18. Sam Burns

19. Jason Day

20. Hideki Matsuyama

21. Sahith Theegala

22. Justin Thomas

23. Cameron Young

24. Tony Finau

25. Sepp Straka

26. Chris Kirk

27. Matthieu Pavon

28. Nick Taylor

29. Brooks Koepka

30. Russell Henley

31. Rickie Fowler

32. Will Zalatoris

33. Sungjae Im

34. Nicolai Hojgaard

35. Kurt Kitayama

36. Harris English

37. Eric Cole

38. Lucas Glover

39. J. T. Poston

40. Emiliano Grillo

41. Ryan Fox

42. Min Woo Lee

43. Byeong Hun An

44. Cameron Smith

45. Adam Hadwin

46. Denny McCarthy

47. Justin Rose

48. Adam Scott

49. Adrian Meronk

50. Corey Conners