“Better than a green jacket” – Fans react as Emiliano Grillo wins a fully restored 1973 Ford Bronco at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Emiliano Grillo registered an incredible victory on Sunday, May 28, at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. After playing four rounds, he tied up with Adam Schenk with a score of 8.

Grillo and Schenk competed in a playoff and the former took away the title after hitting a par-2 on the 16th hole. With this victory, he earned $1.5 million in prize money, a trophy, and a 1973 Ford Bronco classic car.

The PGA Tour shared a post of the new champion with a caption saying:

"A one-of-a-kind prize. @GrilloEmiliano will go home with a fully restored and modernized 1973 Schwab Bronco @CSChallengeFW."

Fans were extremely happy for Emiliano Grillo to win the second PGA Tour event and stated that the win and car are more special than the green jacket. One fan wrote:

"Better than a green jacket…"

"That’ll be a good dove hunting vehicle in Cordoba!" another fan wrote.

"It’s perfect," another fan wrote.

"Looks nice!"

Emiliano Grillo began the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge with a bogey on the first hole. He immediately scored a birdie and finished with a score of 67.

Grillo scored one bogey and six birdies on Friday, May 26, to comfortably make the projected cut of +1. Even though the third round was not in his favour, he still managed to achieve 72 points.

On Sunday, he began with a birdie on the first hole and finished with six birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey for a total of 68.

“It was a real adventure" - Emiliano Grillo opens up about his victory at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo played on the European Tour before joining the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 2011 and has won four professional events in his career, including two on PGA Tour, one Korn Ferry event, and one other event.

His second victory on the Tour comes after 2,779 days. Speaking about a win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, Grillo confessed that his second victory was harder than the first one.

He said as quoted by Wire News Fax:

“It was a real adventure. It reminds me of where I come from. It reminds me of my family… They say the second title is harder to win than the first. It really was."

Surprisingly, both of his PGA Tour triumphs have come by a playoff. He won the 2018 Frys.com Open after defeating Kevin Na in a playoff, and he overcame Adam Schenk in a playoff on Sunday, May 28 to win his second PGA tournament.

After the win, Emiliano Grillo spoke to CBS Sports about his family and his 14-month-old son.

"It's been such a ride," he said. "Makes me think about where I come from and my family. We had a baby 14 months ago. Life changed, perspective changed."

Grillo went on to discuss his play, including his double bogey on the last hole, which tied his score with Adam Schenk. He was, nonetheless, pleased with his victory and said:

"Today I made a double on 18. Honestly, I didn't care. I would have liked to get it on the 72nd. They say the second is harder than the first. It definitely was. I'm on top of the world right now. Hopefully I can stay there another week."

