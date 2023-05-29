Who won the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023? PGA Tour event final leaderboard explored

Emiliano Grillo won his second PGA Tour championship after surviving an epic playoff against Adam Schenk at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. He registered an incredible victory on Sunday, May 28, snapping an eight-year drought.

Grillo shot a final-round 68 to finish at 8 under par and tied for first place in a two-way tie with Schenk. Both headed for a playoff and started the game with par-4 on the 18th hole. However, Grillo took the lead on the second hole of the playoff after hitting a par-2 while Schenk missed the ball.

Emiliano Grillo commented on his performance via CBS Sports, saying:

"It's been such a ride. Makes me think about where I come from and my family. We had a baby 14 months ago. Life changed, perspective changed. Today I made a double on 18. Honestly, I didn't care. I would have liked to get it on the 72nd. They say the second is harder than the first. It definitely was. I'm on top of the world right now. Hopefully I can stay there another week."

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderoard

Emiliano Grillo started the tournament with a birdie on the first hole on Sunday, May 28. He made a bogey soon after but quickly turned things around with a birdie on the next hole. He sank six birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey to finish with a score of 68.

Adam Schenk had to settle for second place, winning $948K in prize money, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Harry Hall, who took the third spot.

Interestingly, Hall was in the lead after the third round but five bogeys in the last round saw the title slip away from him.

Scheffler carded two birdies, one bogey, and an eagle in the fourth round to finish with a score of 67. Paul Haley II finished in fifth place while Rickie Fowler tied with Michael Kim and Sam Burns in sixth place. Max Homa secured the ninth spot alongside Mark Hubbard and Kevin Streelman.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

1. Emiliano Grillo

2. Adam Schenk

T3. Scottie Scheffler

T3. Harry Hall

5. Paul Haley II

T6. Michael Kim

T6. Rickie Fowler

T6. Sam Burns

T9. Max Homa

T9. Mark Hubbard

T9. Kevin Streelman

T12. Justin Rose

T12. Chad Ramey

T12. Aaron Rai

T12. Harris English

T16. Russell Henley

T16. Austin Eckroat

T16. David Lipsky

T16. Viktor Hovland

T16. Justin Suh

T21. Aaron Baddeley

T21. Carson Young

T21. Kramer Hickok

T21. Austin Smotherman

T21. Thomas Detry

T21. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T21. Ryan Fox

T21. Byeong Hun An

T29: Alex Noren

T29: Lee Hodges

T29: Collin Morikawa

T29: Robby Shelton

T29: Sepp Straka

T29: Sam Stevens

T29: Peter Malnati

T29: Si Woo Kim

T29: Andrew Putnam

T29: Brian Harman

T40: Chez Reavie

T40: Jimmy Walker

T40: Billy Horschel

T40: Scott Piercy

T40: Luke Donald

T40: Alex Smalley

T40: Andrew Novak

T40: Min Woo Lee

T48: Matthew NeSmith

T48: Nick Hardy

T48: Vincent Norrman

T48: Patton Kizzire

T52: Maverick McNealy

T52: Ben Griffin

T52: Tom Hoge

T52: Will Gordon

