Who won the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023? PGA Tour event final leaderboard explored

Emiliano Grillo won his second PGA Tour championship after surviving an epic playoff against Adam Schenk at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. He registered an incredible victory on Sunday, May 28, snapping an eight-year drought.
Grillo shot a final-round 68 to finish at 8 under par and tied for first place in a two-way tie with Schenk. Both headed for a playoff and started the game with par-4 on the 18th hole. However, Grillo took the lead on the second hole of the playoff after hitting a par-2 while Schenk missed the ball.
Emiliano Grillo commented on his performance via CBS Sports, saying:
"It's been such a ride. Makes me think about where I come from and my family. We had a baby 14 months ago. Life changed, perspective changed. Today I made a double on 18. Honestly, I didn't care. I would have liked to get it on the 72nd. They say the second is harder than the first. It definitely was. I'm on top of the world right now. Hopefully I can stay there another week."
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderoard
Emiliano Grillo started the tournament with a birdie on the first hole on Sunday, May 28. He made a bogey soon after but quickly turned things around with a birdie on the next hole. He sank six birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey to finish with a score of 68.
Adam Schenk had to settle for second place, winning $948K in prize money, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Harry Hall, who took the third spot.
Interestingly, Hall was in the lead after the third round but five bogeys in the last round saw the title slip away from him.
Scheffler carded two birdies, one bogey, and an eagle in the fourth round to finish with a score of 67. Paul Haley II finished in fifth place while Rickie Fowler tied with Michael Kim and Sam Burns in sixth place. Max Homa secured the ninth spot alongside Mark Hubbard and Kevin Streelman.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:
- 1. Emiliano Grillo
- 2. Adam Schenk
- T3. Scottie Scheffler
- T3. Harry Hall
- 5. Paul Haley II
- T6. Michael Kim
- T6. Rickie Fowler
- T6. Sam Burns
- T9. Max Homa
- T9. Mark Hubbard
- T9. Kevin Streelman
- T12. Justin Rose
- T12. Chad Ramey
- T12. Aaron Rai
- T12. Harris English
- T16. Russell Henley
- T16. Austin Eckroat
- T16. David Lipsky
- T16. Viktor Hovland
- T16. Justin Suh
- T21. Aaron Baddeley
- T21. Carson Young
- T21. Kramer Hickok
- T21. Austin Smotherman
- T21. Thomas Detry
- T21. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T21. Ryan Fox
- T21. Byeong Hun An
- T29: Alex Noren
- T29: Lee Hodges
- T29: Collin Morikawa
- T29: Robby Shelton
- T29: Sepp Straka
- T29: Sam Stevens
- T29: Peter Malnati
- T29: Si Woo Kim
- T29: Andrew Putnam
- T29: Brian Harman
- T40: Chez Reavie
- T40: Jimmy Walker
- T40: Billy Horschel
- T40: Scott Piercy
- T40: Luke Donald
- T40: Alex Smalley
- T40: Andrew Novak
- T40: Min Woo Lee
- T48: Matthew NeSmith
- T48: Nick Hardy
- T48: Vincent Norrman
- T48: Patton Kizzire
- T52: Maverick McNealy
- T52: Ben Griffin
- T52: Tom Hoge
- T52: Will Gordon