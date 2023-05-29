Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard, payouts, takeaways and more

It was a thrilling weekend of golf at the Charles Schwab Challenge. With impressive starts, unbelievable finishes and a playoff for the ultimate title, everyone showed out this weekend. Several golfers had the performance of their lives. Here's how the standings shook out, who earned what payday and more from the weekend at Colonial Golf Course.

Charles Schwab Challenge final results and more

Here is the final leaderboard from the weekend's festivities:

Win. Emiliano Grillo, -8: $1,566,000

2. Adam Schenk, -8: $948,300

T3. Scottie Scheffler, Harry Hall, -7: $513,300

5. Paul Haley II, -6: $356,700

T6. Michael Kim, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns; -5: $292,958.33

T9. Max Homa, Mark Hubbard, Kevin Streelman; -4: $237,075

T12. Justin Rose, Chad Ramey, Aaron Rai, Harris English; -3: $178,350

T16. Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat, David Lipsky, Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh; -2: $132,675

T21. Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young, Kramer Hickok, Austin Smotherman, Thomas Detry, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An; -1: $82,323.75

T29. Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Lee Hodges, Collin Morikawa, Robby Shelton, Sepp Straka, Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam, Brian Harman; Even: $50,104.09

T40. Chez Reavie, Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy, Billy Horschel, Luke Donald, Alex Smalley, Andrew Novak, Min Woo Lee; -1: $31,755

T48. Matthew NeSmith, Nick Hardy, Vincent Norrman, Patton Kizzire; +2: $22,881

T52. Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge, Will Gordon; +3: $20,836.50

56. Akshay Bhatia, +4: $20,271

T57: K.H. Lee, Luke List, Justin Lower, Brendon Todd, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin; +5: $19,662

T63. Erik Compton, Zecheng Dou, Cody Gribble, Cameron Champ, J.J. Spaun; +6: $18,705

T68. Stephan Jaeger, Joel Dahmen; +7: $18,096

T70. Matthias Schwab, Beau Hossler; +10: $17,748

72. Russell Knox, +13: $17,487

It was a stunning show for Emiliano Grillo. The World No. 80 has largely flown under the radar but showcased impressive talent.

Not only did he outlast the rest of the field, but he also survived a playoff with two-time PGA Tour winner Adam Schenk. It took Grillo over seven years to earn his second victory this weekend.

He said via Golfweek:

“They say the second is harder than the first and it definitely was."

Grillo also said this of his Charles Schwab Challenge win:

“It made everything worth it. The playing, all the hours practicing, the effort from my family. It makes you think when you started playing all the emotions come through your head. It’s been tough, but it’s worth every second.”

Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, has to feel good about his outing as well. He was second at the PGA Championship and second today, but it's been an excellent run for him. With Jon Rahm not playing, he will maintain his spot atop the world for now.

Scottie Scheffler came up short at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler was facing the loss of his PGA Tour membership not long ago. Now, he's turned in a few strong performances, including a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Akshay Bhatia is still in search of his membership, but his 56th place likely doesn't hurt his chances of making it at the end of the season.

Finally, Harry Hall turned his -7 start in the first round into a -7 finish on the last day of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed T3 - the best-ever placement of his career.

