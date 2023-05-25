Who is Harry Hall? 5 facts to know about the PGA golfer

Right now, a surprising name is seen on the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard: Harry Hall. The Englishman has largely remained out of the limelight in his golf career, but he's showcasing exceptional skill at the Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas.

Hall has been a relatively unknown player to this point and is in search of his first-ever PGA Tour victory. Here are some facts you should know about the upstart golfer as he makes a bid for history.

Facts you should know about Harry Hall

#5. He's barely made half of his cuts

It has not been the ideal start to a career for Harry Hall. Through his pro career, he has started in 25 events, but made the cut in just 14 of those events. Most of the time, he has struggled to make an impact from the field.

Will the Charles Schwab Challenge be his opportunity to truly make a name for himself?

#4. He hails from an elite club

Harry Hall comes from an elite club

While this has no bearing on his golf skill whatsoever, Hill comes from the same club, West Cornwall Golf Club, as 'Long Jim Barnes,' who was the winner of the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship as well as the 1921 U.S. Open and 1925 Open Championship. Perhaps he can channel Barnes this weekend and emerge victorious.

#3. His best finish is 15 under par

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two

While he hasn't placed all that well in most tournaments, it's not as if Hall is incapable of playing well. In fact, a lot of his finishes are pretty strong in terms of how well he shot compared to par. His best ever so far has been a -15. He did that in the 2022 Shriners Children's Open and the American Express in 2023.

#2. He's only had two top 10 finishes

Monday Q Info @acaseofthegolf1 The side of pro golf you don’t see on TV:



Ryan Gerard and others , I guarantee are GLUED to their phones right now. If Harry Hall makes birdie he knocks Gerard and others out of Valspar. If he makes par they’re in. The side of pro golf you don’t see on TV: Ryan Gerard and others , I guarantee are GLUED to their phones right now. If Harry Hall makes birdie he knocks Gerard and others out of Valspar. If he makes par they’re in. https://t.co/ohHqDlX6KA

Hall doesn't have a lengthy career as his pro turn was in 2019, but he has been a pro for a few years now. His backlog on the Golf Channel is full of poor finishes and cuts, though.

He's never finished higher than seventh and only has two top 10 finishes ever- placing seventh at the Puerto Rico Open this year and 10th at the Mexico Open later in the same year. Can this be his breakthrough moment?

#1. He's currently leading the Charles Schwab Challenge

Harry Hall is dominating early on

While it is just the first round and he's through 14 holes, Harry Hall currently tops the Charles Schwab leaderboard. He's a blistering seven under par through those 14 holes, securing a three-stroke lead over Chez Reavie and Tom Hoge, who are T2.

This doesn't ensure that he's going to win or play well. In fact, he could blow the last few holes and not even have the lead after the first round. However, he is off to an undeniably good start and that bodes well for his ultimate finish whether he can keep it up or not.

Poll : 0 votes