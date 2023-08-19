“Big deal, Blockie tied the course record at Valhalla” – Fans react to Max Homa setting a set course record at Olympia Fields at BMW Championship

American golfer Max Homa played a round of 62 on Friday, August 18 at the 2023 BMW Championship to top the leaderboard of the competition. With his incredible performance, Homa matches career high and also sets a course record at the Olympia Fields Country Club.

He made ten birdies in the second round to finish with a score of under 10. Homa started the game with a birdie on the first hole on Friday and then made two more on the fourth and fifth holes and one more on the seventh. He made a bogey on the eighth hole and made six birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 62.

Golf Analyst Justin Ray shared a post on Max Homa's phenomenal record on his Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Max Homa: 62, lowest score in any PGA Tour or major championship round at Olympia Fields. His 10 birdies today tie a career-high on Tour. His 4.32 strokes gained putting today is best in the field and a season-high for any round."

Fans jumped into the comments section to compare his record with American club pro Michael Block's recent record in Valhalla. One user commented:

"Big deal, Blockie tied the course record at Valhalla yesterday"

It is pertinent to note that Michael Block played a round of 63 at Valhalla and tied for the on-course record with Jose Maria Olazabal, who played a round of 63 at the venue at the 2000 PGA Championship. Block played a bogey-free round with seven birdies and one eagle.

Some fans even appreciated Homa for his resounding performance saying that they were not much surprised as he is a talented golfer.

"Surprised but not surprised when i heard of it. Has all the talent just needs to put it together," wrote another.

"That’s pretty good @maxhoma23," another jotted.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

The BMW Championship is the second FedEx Cup Playoff event, which will wrap up the final on Sunday, August 20. After this week's event, the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standing will head for the upcoming Tour Championship.

"It was fun"- Max Homa opens up about his performance at the 2023 BMW Championship

Max Homa played the first round of 68 at the 2023 BMW Championship after making three birdies and one bogey. After the second round, the American golfer maintained a two-stroke lead over fellow countryman Chris Kirk.

The 32-year-old golfer enjoyed his game on Friday as he made ten birdies and two bogeys. Speaking about his performance while talking to the media, Homa said (via News24):

"It was fun. It was pretty cool. It's rare you get to kind of just point and shoot but that's what it felt like. I was putting uphill a lot, I made a couple sidewinders, just kind of did everything well, so it was a very fun day."

"I birdied most of the holes on the back nine, and that was quite a nice feeling," Homa said. "I holed a lot of putts, which you have to do to make 10 birdies, but I was very proud of how I drove it. I felt like I was able to attack all day," he added.

The third round of the tournament will start on Saturday, August 19 and Max Homa will tee off with Chris Kirk at 1:50 pm ET.