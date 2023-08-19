Max Homa tee times: When will BMW Championship’s 36-hole leader tee off on Saturday?

After playing a round of 62, American golfer Max Homa dethroned Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman from the top position of the 2023 BMW Championship on Friday. Homa leapfrogged 11 positions to settle at the top with a score of under 10.

He will resume his game on Saturday at 1:50 pm ET with Chris Kirk, who finished in second position after playing 36 holes.

Golfers will tee off for the third round of the 2023 BMW Championship at 9:20 am ET. Seamus Power will take the first shot of the day followed by Lee Hodges and Taylor Moore. The tournament features the top 50 players in the FedEx Standings and after this event, the top 30 in the standings will advance to the next week's Tour Championship.

Max Homa played two rounds of 68-62 to settle with a total of 10 under par 130 at the FedEx Playoff event. He started his game at the tournament on Thursday with two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes followed by a bogey on the sixth hole. He carded another birdie on the 4-par 17th hole of the first round to score 68.

Homa began the event's second round with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. He parred the following two holes before making successive birdies on the fourth and fifth. He birdied the seventh hole before bogeying the eighth.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Winner canned four birdies and one bogey on the front nine of the second round. He started the second half of the game with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes.

Homa then again made three more birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes before adding a bogey on the 16th followed by a birdie on the 17th to settle with a score of 62.

2023 BMW Championship Saturday tee times

The third round of the 2023 BMW Championship will start at 9:20 am ET and will run through the day with the final group teeing off at 1:50 pm ET.

Here are the tee times of the tournament for Saturday, August 19:

9:20 a.m.: Seamus Power

9:27 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

9:38 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka

9:49 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

10 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor

10:11 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day

10:22 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin

10:33 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

10:44 a.m.: Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

11 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge

11:11 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

11:22 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson

11:33 a.m.: Russell Henley, Cam Davis

11:44 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth

11:55 a.m.: Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy

12:06 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:17 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Ben An

12:33 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

12:44 p.m.: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

12:55 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

1:17 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Rose

1:28 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:39 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman

1:50 p.m.: Max Homa, Chris Kirk