BMW Championship 2023 Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the BMW Championship ended with Max Homa in the lead. The American golfer secured the top spot on the leaderboard with a record-breaking round. The 32-year-old shot a round of 62 and tied his career-low score record, as well as set a new record for the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club. Day 3’s play at the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event will tee off at 9:20 am.

Owing to his course-record 8-under 62, Homa is now projected as the No. 1 seed in the point standings. If the golfer manages to replicate the round on Saturday, he’ll be heading into the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week as the favorite.

While Homa took the lead from Day 1 leader Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk shot a 4-under 66 and ended up in second place.

2023 BMW Championship Round 3 tee times

The 2023 BMW Championship Round 3 will tee off at 9:20 am on Friday with Seamus Power on the first tee. The duo of Lee Hodges and Taylor Moore will follow suit at 9:27 am. Day 1 leader Rory McIlroy will tee off with Sungjae Im at 1:06 pm, while current leader Max Homa will tee off with Chris Kirk at 1:50 pm.

Complete tee times for Round 3 at the 2023 BMW Championship (All times Eastern)

9:20 am - Seamus Power

9:27 am - Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

9:38 am - Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka

9:49 am - Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

10:00 am - Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor

10:11 am - Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day

10:22 am - Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin

10:33 am - Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

10:44 am - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

11:00 am - Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge

11:11 am - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

11:22 am - Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson

11:33 am - Russell Henley, Cam Davis

11:44 am - Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth

11:55 am - Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy

12:06 pm - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:17 pm - J.T. Poston, Ben An

12:33 pm - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

12:44 pm - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

12:55 pm - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

1:17 pm - Harris English, Justin Rose

1:28 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:39 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman

1:50 pm - Max Homa, Chris Kirk

Interestingly, PGA Tour heavyweights, including the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Harris English, Justin Rose, and Rory McIlroy, are all still in competition at the BMW Championship. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the $20 million FedEx Cup Playoffs competition.