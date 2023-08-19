BMW Championship 2023 Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the BMW Championship ended with Max Homa in the lead. The American golfer secured the top spot on the leaderboard with a record-breaking round. The 32-year-old shot a round of 62 and tied his career-low score record, as well as set a new record for the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club. Day 3’s play at the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event will tee off at 9:20 am.
Owing to his course-record 8-under 62, Homa is now projected as the No. 1 seed in the point standings. If the golfer manages to replicate the round on Saturday, he’ll be heading into the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week as the favorite.
While Homa took the lead from Day 1 leader Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk shot a 4-under 66 and ended up in second place.
2023 BMW Championship Round 3 tee times
The 2023 BMW Championship Round 3 will tee off at 9:20 am on Friday with Seamus Power on the first tee. The duo of Lee Hodges and Taylor Moore will follow suit at 9:27 am. Day 1 leader Rory McIlroy will tee off with Sungjae Im at 1:06 pm, while current leader Max Homa will tee off with Chris Kirk at 1:50 pm.
Complete tee times for Round 3 at the 2023 BMW Championship (All times Eastern)
- 9:20 am - Seamus Power
- 9:27 am - Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
- 9:38 am - Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka
- 9:49 am - Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim
- 10:00 am - Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor
- 10:11 am - Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day
- 10:22 am - Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
- 10:33 am - Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
- 10:44 am - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
- 11:00 am - Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge
- 11:11 am - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 11:22 am - Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson
- 11:33 am - Russell Henley, Cam Davis
- 11:44 am - Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth
- 11:55 am - Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy
- 12:06 pm - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:17 pm - J.T. Poston, Ben An
- 12:33 pm - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 12:44 pm - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
- 12:55 pm - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:06 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 1:17 pm - Harris English, Justin Rose
- 1:28 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler
- 1:39 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman
- 1:50 pm - Max Homa, Chris Kirk
Interestingly, PGA Tour heavyweights, including the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Harris English, Justin Rose, and Rory McIlroy, are all still in competition at the BMW Championship. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the $20 million FedEx Cup Playoffs competition.