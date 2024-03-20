"Big respect for Nicolai Hojgaard" - Fans react to Ryder Cup star turning down 'big offer' from LIV Golf

The LIV Golf series has seen a host of new golfers join the breakaway tour, including the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. However, others have been hesitant to be a part of the series, like Nicolai Hojgaard.

Joining LIV Golf currently comes with a big set of cons, including the suspension from the PGA and DP World Tours, the inability to play in the Ryder Cup and sanctions or fines that are imposed on the golfers.

Edoardo Molinari, an Italian pro golfer active on the European Tour, recently said that he did not understand why young golfers were risking their careers to move to LIV Golf. He added that while he did understand the money offered would attract some golfers, it might not be worth it.

Molinari also said that LIV had approached Nicolai Hojgaard about joining the league, but the latter declined. He was quoted as saying via Bunkered:

“A few weeks ago I was speaking to Nicolai Hojgaard, who had a good offer but turned it down because he knows that if he continues to play well, he will still earn a lot of money but will be freer to make certain decisions and will be sure of playing the majors.”

Fans online reacted to the news about Hojgaard rejecting LIV Golf's offer. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Big respect for Nicolai"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Access to the majors is the establishment’s only power play left"

LIV Golf players' future in doubt over Ryder Cup participation

The switch to the LIV Golf Series has been a tough affair for golfers who aspire to play in the Ryder Cup. The chances of players qualifying to be a part of the team have been reduced to none due to their non-participation in Tour events. Brooks Koepka did make the captain's pick for the US Team because the PGA of America is one of the governing bodies of the Ryder Cup, not the PGA Tour.

European golfers, however, weren't so lucky when it came to being a part of the Ryder Cup. Luke Donald, the European team captain had previously announced that no LIV players will be a part of the team, even through the captain's pick. This decision was based on the fact that LIV golfers were banned from the DP World Tour, one of the other governing bodies of the Ryder Cup.

Now that Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton cannot be a part of the Ryder Cup because they have been suspended from the DP World Tour, the European board might look to bring about a change in the rules. The Ryder Cup board is reportedly reconsidering putting the pair of golfers on the team for Bethpage 2025, but the process will be a rather long one.

For now, there is no particular change in the sanctions imposed on the LIV golfers by the DP World Tour. The decision will be in the hands of Guy Kinnings, the new chief executive of the European Tour group.