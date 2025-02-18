Billy Horschel gives his verdict on Tiger Woods’ ‘new startup’ TGL, makes bold claim about viewership numbers

Billy Horschel joined hands with Justin Thomas and Atlanta Drive GC to claim the biggest comeback in TGL history on Monday. The PGA Tour pro backed his side to rally from trailing three points with three holes to play to defeat Los Angeles Golf Club 6-5 at the SoFi Center. Interestingly, the simulator league’s revised ‘Hammer’ rule also played a part in the big comeback and Horschel couldn’t be happier.

Ad

Following the match, the PGA Tour pro came out to laud the series started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The 38-year-old dubbed the series ‘very successful’ for a ‘new startup.’ He went on state that the circuit’s viewership currently sits around ‘600,000 - 800,000 per match’ and dubbed it ‘unbelievable.’ The eight-time PGA Tour winner added that the virtual nature of the event has helped get more fans involved in the game.

Ad

Trending

Billy Horschel said about TGL on Monday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Listen, I think for a new startup, we've been very successful. You look at the viewership for the entirety of the year, what are we, somewhere around 600,000, 700,000, 800,000 per match, which is unbelievable…

I think the more, the further we go on, the more that we can have fans from the cities sort of attached, fans in the golf world, sports fans understanding what this is about and the excitement and it's something different than golf and it's a new avenue to try and show that there's other ways to get involved in the game of golf and be a part of it. I think it's been very successful.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Billy Horschel wants baseball-like feature on TGL

Billy Horschel went on to suggest different features to improve the TGL simulator league. The ace golfer, seemingly drawing inspiration from PGA Tour Pro-Am events, suggested the introduction of celebrities to ‘hit some shots’ during matches. The golfer reiterated that he would personally accept a feature where ‘three shots over the 15-hole match’ are taken by a celebrity player.

Ad

The ace golfer also suggested introducing the baseball style reliever system. For the unversed, a reliever or relief pitcher, is a player who replaces the starting pitcher for different reasons, including injury or even poor performance. Horschel stated that he could’ve had teammate Lucas Glover come in for him mid-way during Monday’s showdown.

Billy Horschel said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I think there are some things we can do possibly that we could explore. Obviously, it's been talked about maybe have a celebrity be on the team to hit some shots, that maybe you have to use a celebrity for three shots over the 15-hole match, and it has to be outside 50 yards. Something I've thought of personally; doesn't mean they've thought of it or talked about it.

Ad

Maybe you have all four team members there and you can call in like a reliever in baseball. Lucas surely would have been called in for me today because I was stinking it up out there early on, so Lucas could have came in and hit some shots or played for me.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL is only six weeks old. Billy Horschel's comment come as the league’s one-of-its kind rule book has already gained fans’ attention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback