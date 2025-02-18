Who won the sixth TGL match? Final results explored

Week 6 of the TGL was packed with surprises and exhilarating matches. Three matches took place on February 17 as part of the TGL series. In the sixth matchup of the series, Atlanta Drive GC faced off against Los Angeles Golf Club, with the former securing a victory in overtime.

For Atlanta Drive GC, Justin Thomas played alongside Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel, while Los Angeles Golf Club fielded Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood.

The game started with a draw in the first two holes under the triples format. However, Los Angeles took an early lead by winning the third hole. However, Atlanta responded by winning the fourth hole and then claimed victory again on the sixth hole. Los Angeles bounced back, securing the next two holes.

After nine holes in the triples format, Los Angeles Golf Club held a one-point lead. However, Atlanta outperformed LA in the singles format, winning three holes, while LA managed to win only two.

At the end of the 15-hole game, both teams were tied at 5-5. Ultimately, the winner was determined in overtime, where Atlanta Drive GC clinched the victory.

TGL Results – February 17

A total of three matches took place on February 17 as part of the TGL series. Atlanta Drive GC played in two of them. Below is the result of Match 7 and 8:

Match 7: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Club

TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v BAY - Source: Getty

After their win against LA, Atlanta Drive GC competed in their second match of the day against The Bay Club. This time, Justin Thomas was joined by Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay. The Bay Club's team consisted of Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, and Min Woo Lee.

The match began with a draw on the first hole. However, The Bay Club quickly gained momentum, winning three consecutive holes. Atlanta fought back by winning the fifth hole, but The Bay Club extended their lead by securing victory on the seventh hole. Atlanta responded by winning the ninth hole.

In the singles format, Atlanta won on the 12th hole, while The Bay Club claimed victory on the 10th and 13th holes. Ultimately, The Bay Club won the match by 6-5.

Match 8: The Bay Club vs. Boston Common Golf Club

TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v BOS - Source: Getty

The eighth match of the TGL was held between The Bay Club and Boston Common Golf Club. The Bay Club team consisted of Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, and Wyndham Clark, while the Boston Common Golf Club featured Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Boston took an early lead by winning the first hole. However, The Bay Club was impressive in the triples format, winning two holes. In the singles format, both teams scored two points each. Ultimately, The Bay Club emerged victorious in the game.

