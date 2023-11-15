Billy Horschel's recent equipment changes and mystery behind his preferred golf ball unveiled

Billy Horschel is all set for the upcoming RSM Classic that kicks off this week on November 16 at the Sea Island Seaside Course in Georgia.

The 36-year-old American would be teeing up on the PGA Tour almost after three months. His most recent performance came at the Wyndham Championship. Despite finishing tied for fourth on the leaderboard, he failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoff events.

However, Billy Horschel took his time off in a very effective manner. He researched his games and his equipment and made a few changes.

In a recent "What's in the Bag" shot for the PGA Tour and the Golf WRX, he revealed he made a few changes with his iron because of its low spin rates. He consulted his swing coach Todd Anderson and J.J. Van Wezenbeeck, a Titleist Tour rep, and a few more experts to monitor his body and its balance with his irons.

After going through the 3D analysis report, Billy Horschel understood his irons were 2 to 3 degrees uprights and to address the issue, he asked his manufacturers to bend those. He said that after making the adjustments, he could hit the ball better than ever before.

As quoted by the PGA Tour, he said:

"By bending the lie angles back to what I've used the majority of my life or my career, I automatically saw I can start the ball left, and the ball started cutting, which was a nice thing to see when you want to play a fade - the ball will start left and cut. I'm about one or two degrees flat now with all my irons. It's been a much-needed improvement, and nice to feel like I'm back in my comfort zone."

Billy Horschel is also using a new and special Titleist prototype golf ball. As per the American golfer, the ball spins more than its predecessor 2017's Pro V1 Star. He added:

"I use a Titleist Pro V1 Plus – it's a secret golf ball. This is a golf ball that spins a little higher, launches a little bit higher. It's an updated version of the Pro V1 Star; that was a 2017 model."

Horschel also revealed that he had switched to a new combo set of Titleist 620 MB short irons from 6 to 9 and Titleist T100 long irons from 3 to 5.

When will Billy Horschel tee off at the RSM Classic?

The 36-year-old American golfer is paired alongside last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner Camilo Villegas and Russell Henley for the first round of the next PGA Tour event. The trio will tee off at 9:39 a.m. ET on the tee No. 1 at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course.

The RSM Classic is the last official tournament for the players to enter the final 125 FedEx Cup fall rankings to earn their full-time membership card for the upcoming season.

As for Billy Horschel, he would take up this competition to warm up before the upcoming season. Last season, he could record only three top-10 finishes in the 22 starts. He currently sits in 110th rank on the fall standings and will certainly earn the PGA Tour card for the 2023-24 season.