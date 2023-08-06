Billy Horschel tee times: When will Wyndham Championship leader resume play on Sunday?

Billy Horschel played a round of 63 on Saturday at the 2023 Wyndham Championship to finally top the leaderboard. He settled with a score of under 18 in a two-way tie with fellow countryman Lucas Glover, maintaining a one-stroke lead over second-round leader Russell Henley.

Horschel will resume his play at 1:55 pm ET along with Glover on the first tee hole of the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro on Sunday.

The 36-year-old golfer played a bogey-free round on Saturday, carding seven birdies. He sank three on the front nine and four on the back to settle with a total of 18 under 192.

Horschel started the tournament on Thursday with a bogey on the third hole before making four birdies to score 67. He played in the second round of 62 after making seven birdies, an eagle, and one bogey.

It is pertinent to note that Wyndham Championship is the season finale event of the PGA Tour and thus golfers have been making the best of the opportunity to make it to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Wyndham Championship Sunday tee times

The final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship will start on Sunday at 7:45 am ET with Jim Herman taking the first shot of the day.

Wesley Bryan will resume his play with Matt NeSmith at 7:50 am ET followed by Carson Young and Richy Werenski, who will be teeing off at 8 am ET.

Former World No.1 Adam Scott will resume his game at 10:45 am ET with Greyson Sigg while Luke Donald will pair up with Sam Ryder to resume the play at 11:05 am ET.

American golfer Justin Thomas will pair up with Nick Hardy and will start the fourth round at 12:50 pm ET.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

7:45 a.m. Jim Herman

7:50 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Matt NeSmith

8 a.m.: Carson Young, Richy Werenski

8:10 a.m.: Carl Yuan, Taylor Moore

8:20 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

8:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Michael Gligic

8:40 a.m.: Harris English, Scott Piercy

8:50 a.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk

9 a.m.: David Lipsky, Dylan Wu

9:10 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Zecheng Dou

9:20 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar

9:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

9:45 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy

9:55 a.m.: Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim

10:05 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren

10:15 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam

10:25 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, Brandon Wu

10:35 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft

10:45 a.m.: Adam Scott, Greyson Sigg

10:55 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Scott Stallings

11:05 a.m.: Luke Donald, Sam Ryder

11:15 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Peter Kuest

11:30 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman

11:40 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Matti Schmid

11:50 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

12 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Troy Merritt

12:10 p.m.: Sam Burns, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:20 p.m.: Robert Streb, Chesson Hadley

12:30 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Cam Davis

12:40 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Charley Hoffman

12:50 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Justin Thomas

1 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Kyle Westmoreland

1:15 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Adam Svensson

1:25 p.m.: Eric Cole, J.T. Poston

1:35 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Michael Kim

1:45 p.m.: Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:55 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel