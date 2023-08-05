Top 5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship witnessed Russell Henley retaking his top position in the leaderboard after a 4-under 66 on Friday, August 5. Billy Horschel jumped 14 spots to the second position after firing an 8-under 62 to aggregate at 11-under, just one stroke behind Henley.

While players like Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, and Si Woo Kim were successfully able to make it to the weekends at Sedgefield, some names were not lucky enough to make the cut after 36 holes.

Here's a look at five names who failed to make the cut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

1) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama during the 2023 Wyndham Championship - Round Two

Ahead of this week, Matsuyama was one of the oddsmakers' favorites to end the regular season with a victory. However, his journey at Sedgefield ended prematurely, and for the third straight time, he had to take a flight home early.

Matsuyama carded a 4-over 74 in the second round to aggregate at 5-over after two rounds. His second round consisted of three birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey.

The 2021 Masters winner has missed five cuts at the Wyndham Championship and has finished 15th, T11, and T-3 in 2013, 2016, and 2018, respectively.

2) Austin Eckroat

Austin Eckroad during the first round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

PGA Tour rookie Eckroat had a real chance of making it to the playoff as he stood at 70th in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Unfortunately, two straight 71s at the event meant his season ended with the missed cut, and had to wait to make the Playoffs debut.

In his first PGA Tour season, Eckroat made 27 starts that included a memorable runner-up finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson

3) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin missed his 11th cut of the season

Ben Griffin posted a 3-over 73 on day 2 at Sedgefield, leading him to bow out of the tournament. This marked his 11th missed cut out of 30 starts in the 2022-23 season.

Before this week, Griffin was ranked 68th in the FedEx Cup standings. However, poor performance at the Wyndham Championship has left him dependent on the results of others to qualify for the event in Memphis next week.

4) Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk has missed five of the last seven cuts

After shooting a birdie-less 71 on Thursday, Chris Kirk shot a 73 in the second round that comprised three birdies but four bogeys. He ended up making an early exit from the Wyndham Championship at 4-over after 36 holes. This was his first missed cut here since 2011.

Kirk had a great start to the year with a win at the Honda Classic but has missed five of his last seven cuts.

5) Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia lines up a putt during the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Just two weeks ago Bhatia was celebrating his maiden PGA Tour win after triumphing at Barracuda Championship. Unfortunately, this wasn't his week as he missed his sixth cut of the season after shooting 71 on the second day at Greensboro to aggregate at 3-over.

Bhatia, who played most of the season on a sponsor exemption and temporary membership, made four top-10 finishes in 19 starts this season and made more than $2 million.