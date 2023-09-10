Billy Horschel WITB: Exploring what's in the American golfer’s kit bag

Billy Horschel was recently seen playing at the 2023 Horizon Irish Open. Although he had a devastating final round, his first three rounds were also spectacular. He finished T45 on the leaderboard.

The American golfer will be in action at the coming week's 2023 BMW Championship, a tournament he won back in 2021.

Golf equipment works as a catalyst to boost the skillset of any golfer. Horschel also has some top-class equipment inside his golf bag. Here is the list:

Driver - Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3 Wood - Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 shaft

5 Wood - Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS Smoke Black 80 6.5 shaft

Irons - Titleist 620 CB (3), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges - Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08V bent to 62) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter - Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4

Ball - Titleist Pro V1

How has Billy Horschel performed in the 2022-23 season?

The seven-time PGA Tour Champion had a not-so-good but decent 2022-23 season. He played in the 2022 Presidents Cup and won the event with the United States team.

Back on the PGA Tour, he had a stagger T7 finish in the CJ Cup. This was his first of three top-10 finishes this season. He finished T9 in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and solo fourth in the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Billy Horschel's Major campaign wasn't great either. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He finished 52 and T43 in the Masters Tournament and the US Open.

The American golfer finished his season on the 90th rank in the FedEx Cup rankings with 485 points.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Billy Horschel in the 2022-23 season:

THE CJ CUP - T7

World Wide Technology Championship - T56

Hero World Challenge - T13

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T30

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed Cut

WM Phoenix Open - T32

The Genesis Invitational - Missed Cut

The Honda Classic - T42

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - Missed Cut

Masters Tournament - 52

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T11

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T40

The Memorial Tournament - Missed Cut

U.S. Open - T43

Travelers Championship - Missed Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - T65

The Open - Missed Cut

3M Open - T13

Wyndham Championship - 4

Horizon Irish Open - T45

Playing on the PGA Tour, Billy Horschel accumulated $1,810,825 as on-course earnings this season.