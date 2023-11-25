Min Woo Lee shot 5-under 66 in the third round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship to finish the day at 17-under. He has now strengthened his lead to three strokes, with just one round to go.

Lee sank seven birdies and two bogeys in his second round. Rikuya Hoshino jumped five spots up after shooting 64 on Saturday. Curtis Luck was placed third at 13-under after shooting 5-under 66 in the third round.

"It's a course you can shoot low, so you'll be aggressive no matter what," Lee said as per ESPN. "I'm here because I played aggressively."

With one round to go, the 25-year-old Western Australian is close to winning his second title of the year. Fans on social media were impressed with his play, with some even comparing him with the legendary Greg Norman.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He has that special something. Bit like Norman."

"Has potential to be the best golfer australia ever produced"

"Best fans in the world always making the golf fun! ❤️🇦🇺⛳️"

"I had some cream for that once"

"Blud thinks he’s playing in Ryder Cup."

When will Min Woo Lee begin his final round at the Australian PGA Championship?

Min Woo Lee is paired with Rikuya Hoshino and Curtis Luck for the final round of the Australian PGA Championship. The trio will tee off at 10:54 a.m. local time from the first hole.

The final round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship is set to take place on Sunday, November 26, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Matthew Millar and Kade McBride will be the first group to tee off, followed by Rod Pampling, Adam Bland, and Sungjin Yeo.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship (all times local):

6:00 am: Matthew Millar, Kade McBride

6:09 am: Rod Pampling, Adam Bland, and Sungjin Yeo

6:19 am: Geoff Ogilvy, Julian Suri, and Samuel Eaves

6:29 am: David Horsey, James Gibellini, and Anthony Choat

6:39 am: Dillon Hart, Josh Armstrong, and Daniel Gale

6:49 am: Adrian Meronk, Kyle Michel, and Jak Carter

6:59 am: Derek Ackerman, Jordan Zunic, and Haraldur Magnus

7:15 am: Simon Hawkes, Daniel Hillier, and Jason Scrivener

7:26 am: Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Wilkin, and Haydn Barron

7:37 am: Laurie Canter, James Marchesani, and Hayden Hopewell

7:48 am: Brett Coletta, Lukas Nemecz, and Brett Rumford

7:59 am: Pietro Bovari, Scott Strange, and John Catlin

8:10 am: Jack Murdoch, Tom Mckibbin, and Lachlan Barker

8:21 am: Jack Thompson, Elvis Smylie, and Justin Warren

8:37 am: Nick Voke, Calum Hill, and Andrew Martin

8:48 am: David Micheluzzi, Austin Bautista, and Ben Eccles

8:59 am: Todd Sinnott, Conor Purcell, and Alex Fitzpatrick

9:10 am: Kazuki Higa, Matthew Griffin, and Andrew Campbell

9:21 am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Cameron John, and Richard Mansell

9:32 am: Maverick Antcliff, Josh Geary, and Grant Forrest

9:43 am: Andrew Dodt, Jeffrey Guan, and John Lyras

9:59 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Kelly, and Lawry Flynn

10:10 am: Frank Kennedy, Michael Hendry, and Connor McKinney

10:21 am: Sam Brazel, Ryo Hisatsune, and Joel Moscatel

10:32 am: Cameron Davis, Marc Leishman, and Joaquin Niemann

10:43 am: Lucas Herbert, Connor Syme, and Adam Scott

10:54 am: Curtis Luck, Rikuya Hoshino, and Min Woo Lee