Who is leading the 2023 Australian PGA Championship after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored 

Day 3 of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship concluded on Saturday with Min Woo Lee in the lead. The Aussie extended his lead from Round 2 by carding a round of 5-under 66. The 25-year-old, who got his dream pairing with Adam Scott, sits 17-under total.

Lee is within reach of the 72-hole tournament record of 22-under par as he heads to the final round leading the likes of Rikuya Hoshino (64) and Curtis Luck (66) by three strokes. Despite strong rounds, the Japanese and the fellow West Australian golfer couldn’t close in on the young leader.

Veteran Scott, who teed off with Lee, sat fourth on the leaderboard at the round’s end.

2023 Australian PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard

Min Woo Lee continues to lead the Australian PGA Championship, while Hoshino, Luck and Scott trails him. Scotland’s Connor Syme and domestic star Lucas Herbert shared T5. Cameron Davis shared T7 with the likes of Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Joel Moscatel.

Rising Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune shared T11 with Sam Brazel and Connor Mckinney. It is pertinent to note that defending champion Cameron Smith crashed out of the Australian PGA Championship after he failed to make the 36-hole cut on Friday.

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship after Saturday’s third round:

WIN: M.W. Lee -17

2: R. Hoshino -14

3: C. Luck -13

4: A. Scott -11

T5: C. Syme -10

T5: L. Herbert -10

T7: C. Davis -9

T7: J. Niemann -9

T7: J. Moscatel -9

T7: M. Leishman -9

T11: R. Hisatsune -8

T11: S. Brazel -8

T11: C. Mckinney -8

T14: J. Lyras -7

T14: F. Kennedy -7

T14: M. Hendry -7

T14: R. Cabrera-Bello -7

T14: L. Flynn -7

T14: A. Kelly -7

T20: G. Forrest -6

T20: R. Mansell -6

T20: M. Antcliff -6

T20: J. Geary -6

T20: A. Dodt -6

T20: C. John -6

T20: J. Guan -6

T27: A. Fitzpatrick -5

T27: D. Micheluzzi -5

T27: B. Eccles -5

T27: A. Garcia-Heredia -5

T27: M. Griffin -5

T27: T. Sinnott -5

T27: K. Higa -5

T27: A. Bautista -5

T27: C. Purcell -5

T27: A. Campbell -5

T37: J. Thompson -4

T37: E. Smylie -4

T37: C. Hill -4

T37: N. Voke -4

T37: J. Warren -4

T37: A. Martin -4

T43: B. Coletta -3

T43: P. Bovari -3

T43: H. Hopewell -3

T43: J. Catlin -3

T43: J. Murdoch -3

T43: T. McKibbin -3

T43: L. Nemecz -3

T43: B. Rumford -3

T43: S. Strange -3

T43: L. Barker -3

T53: R. MacIntyre -2

T53: S. Hawkes -2

T53: A. Wilkin -2

T53: D. Hillier -2

T53: H. Barron -2

T53: J. Scrivener -2

T53: L. Canter -2

T53: J. Marchesani -2

T61: A. Meronk -1

T61: D. Gale -1

T61: K. Michel -1

T61: J. Zunic -1

T61: H. Magnus -1

T61: J. Carter -1

T61: D. Hart -1

T61: D. Ackerman -1

T61: J. Armstrong -1

T70: D. Horsey E

T70: J. Gibellini E

T70: A. Choat E

T70: J. Suri E

T70: S. Eaves E

75: G. Ogilvy 1

T76: A. Bland 2

T76: K. McBride 2

T76: S. Yeo 2

T76: R. Pampling 2

80: M. Millar 3

All golfers remaining on the Australian PGA Championship leaderboard will tee off again on Sunday for the final round.