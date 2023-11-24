How much will golfers win at the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship? DP World Tour event’s prize money explored

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship teed off on Thursday, November 23, in Australia. The event, being played at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia, has 156 players competing on its field. The PGA of Australia and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event has a $2,000,000 prize purse on offer.
The event features several European Tour regulars and some big names from LIV Golf. Aussie home favorites Cameron Smith and Adam Scott are currently in the fight to win the big prize.
The golfer winning the Australian PGA Championship will bag $340,000. This is 17 percent of the total prize. Apart from the paycheck, the champion golfer will also bag some crucial Race to Dubai points.
2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship prize money
The Australian PGA Championship champion will receive $340,000 from the event’s $2,000,000 prize purse. While the winner takes the major part of the purse, the runner-up will settle for a $220,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third at the DP World Tour event will win $126,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $100,000.
The golfer finishing fifth on the PGA of Australia’s home event will earn $84,800 for his efforts. Interestingly, the player finishing last on the event’s 70-player final leaderboard will return home with a paycheck of $3,800.
Below is the prize money breakdown for the Australian PGA Championship:
- WIN - $340,000
- 2 - $220,000
- 3 - $126,000
- 4 - $100,000
- 5 - $84,800
- 6 - $70,000
- 7 - $60,000
- 8 - $50,000
- 9 - $44,800
- 10 - $40,000
- 11 - $36,800
- 12 - $34,400
- 13 - $32,200
- 14 - $30,600
- 15 - $29,400
- 16 - $28,200
- 17 - $27,000
- 18 - $25,800
- 19 - $24,800
- 20 - $24,000
- 21 - $23,200
- 22 - $22,600
- 23 - $22,000
- 24 - $21,400
- 25 - $20.800
- 26 - $20,200
- 27 - $19,600
- 28 - $18,400
- 29 - $17,800
- 30 - $17,200
- 31 - $17,200
- 32 - $16,000
- 33 - $16,000
- 34 - $15,400
- 35 - $14,800
- 36 - $14,200
- 37 - $13,800
- 38 - $13,400
- 39 - $13,000
- 40 - $12,600
- 41 - $12,200
- 42 - $11,800
- 43 - $11,400
- 44 - $11,000
- 45 - $10,600
- 46 - $10,200
- 47 - $9,800
- 48 - $9,400
- 49 - $9,000
- 50 - $8,600
- 51 - $8,200
- 52 - $7,800
- 53 - $7,400
- 54 - $7,000
- 55 - $6,800
- 56 - $6,600
- 57 - $6,400
- 58 - $6,200
- 59 - $6,000
- 60 - $5.800
- 61 - $5,600
- 62 - $5,400
- 63 - $5,200
- 64 - $5,000
- 65 - $4,800
- 66 - $4,600
- 67 - $4,400
- 68 - $4,200
- 69 - $4,000
- 70 - $3,800
Notably, the final prize money distribution will be done on the basis of the leaderboard formed in the final round. The top 70 and ties will be decided after Friday's 36-hole cut.