“The Block Party continues” – Fans react to Michael Block’s decision to hike 100 holes at Pebble Beach in support of Youth on Course

Michael Block has announced that he is teaming up with Youth on Course and TaylorMade Golf for the 100-hole hike event at Pebble Beach. The money raised in the event will be donated to the Youth on Course, a charitable organization that provides reasonable access to emerging young golfers by subsidizing the rounds across many golf courses.

Block rose to prominence following his T15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship, earning him the Low Club Professional trophy for his 1-over performance at the Oak Hill Country Club. However, he couldn't repeat his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open and failed to make a cut in both events.

The 47-year-old club professional took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 23, to announce the details of his participation at the Youth on Course's event at Pebble Beach.

"Access to golf can turn dreams to realities, I’m living proof," he wrote.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 13. The other details, including television coverage, are yet to be announced.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were thrilled to see their favorite star participating in a goodwill event. Here's how fans reacted to the announcement:

"THE BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES"

Expand Tweet

"* at The Hay - the 9 hole Tiger Woods designed par 3 course in Pebble Beach."

Expand Tweet

"Great !! That way they can start saving to to pay the $900 GF to play there once !!

Expand Tweet

"Now that is the REAL Hero World Challenge"

Expand Tweet

"I'll sacrifice myself and play a round at Augusta for charity! Hell, let's make it two ..."

Expand Tweet

"Go back to teaching"

Expand Tweet

"I'll sacrifice myself and play a round at Augusta for charity! Hell, let's make it two ..."

Expand Tweet

Will Michael Block play at the World Wide Technology Championship?

Michael Block hits his first shot on the third hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open

The PGA Tour is set to move to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology event. The event will take place from November 2 to 5 at El Cardonal at Diamante. Michael Block will be competing in the fifth event of the FedEx Fall. He is also expected to compete at the American Express in January, where he earned a berth back in September.

Block won the PGA of Southern California’s section championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks in September, earning a spot at the La Quinta event.

Block competed at the American Express earlier this year but missed the cut after finishing 7-under in three rounds. In the five PGA Tour events this season, he only managed to make the cut at the PGA Championship.

Michael Block aced the 151-yard par-3 15th hole at Oak Hill in the final round, resulting in a historic T15 finish. This achievement made him an overnight sensation and earned him a check of $288,000 for his efforts.

Block has won five events in his professional career. Here's a look at all of his wins:

2001: California State Open

2014: PGA Professional National Championship

2017: Southern California PGA Championship

2018: Southern California PGA Championship

2022: Southern California PGA Championship