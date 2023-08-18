BMW Championship 2023 Friday Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 BMW Championship ended with Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman sharing the lead. The two golfers found themselves on top of the leaderboard at 5 under after each carded round of 65. Day 2’s play at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois will tee off at 9:26 am.

McIlroy played a bogey-free with five birdies on Day 1, while Harman made six birdies and one bogey. The top two were followed by six players, just one stroke behind. PGA Tour heavyweights, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala, were in the T3 tie. Masters Jon Rahm sat T12 while in-form Lucas Glover found himself T23 on Thursday.

2023 BMW Championship Round 2 tee times

The 2023 BMW Championship Round 2 will tee off at 9:26 am with Cam Davis and Cameron Young on the first tee. The duo will be followed by Andrew Putnam and Eric Cole at 9:37 am. The star pairing of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 11:21 am.

Event co-leader Rory McIlroy tees off at 1:38 pm with FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover. Meanwhile, second co-leader Brian Harman will tee off alongside Tommy Fleetwood at 1:49 pm. It is pertinent to note that Round 1’s start at the Olympia Fields Country Club was delayed due to weather conditions on Thursday. It’ll be interesting to see how the conditions are on Day 2.

Here are the complete tee times for the second round of the 2023 BMW Championship (All times Eastern):

9:26 am - Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:37 am - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

9:48 am - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

9:59 am - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

10:10 am - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

10:21 am - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

10:32 am - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

10:43 am - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

10:54 am - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

11:10 am - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:32 am - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:43 am - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

11:54 am - J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

12:05 pm - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:16 pm - Adam Hadwin, Ben An

12:27 pm - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

12:43 pm - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

12:54 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

1:16 pm - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

1:27 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:38 pm - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

1:49 pm - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

For the unversed, the 2023 BMW Championship features the top 50 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx Cup Playoffs’ first leg. The golfers on the field are competing for a $20 million prize purse and valuable FedEx Cup points to enter the Tour Championship happening next week.