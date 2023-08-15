Golf
BMW Championship 2023: How to watch online, live stream, TV coverage, schedule, free channels

By Aamir Jethwa
Modified Aug 15, 2023 21:17 GMT
The second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship, is scheduled to start on August 17 and carries a purse of $20 million. 50 talented golfers will compete for the iconic trophy at the Olympia Fields North Course in Illinois.

Many prominent golfers are part of the line-up, including favorites Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm. It is one of the biggest golfing events in the country. Therefore, it will be televised on numerous channels and streaming partners.

The BMW Championship promises to be a great spectacle for viewers and will involve top-class golfers from around the world. Here's the information regarding streaming partners and television channels for the event:

TV and Radio Partners

The Championship will be televised on several channels, including the Golf channel and CBS Sports.

Radio partners for the upcoming event include the well-known SiriusXM and the reliable PGATOUR.com/liveaudio stations.

  • Thursday Coverage - Golf Channel
  • Friday Coverage - Golf Channel
  • Saturday Coverage - CBS & Golf Channel
  • Sunday Coverage - CBS & Golf Channel

Streaming Partners

For those without a cable connection, the event will also be made available for streaming on ESPN+. Online streaming will include additional features compared to the cable broadcast.

Free streaming will also be available on Fubo.com.

BMW Championship Tee timings and Pairings

Many prominent golfers, including FedEx Cup leader Jon Rahm, defending champion Patrick Cantlay, and Lucas Glover, who has won the last two tournaments in a row, will be competing in the upcoming tournament. The golfers will compete for the $20 million purse and a place in the Tour championship.

The BMW Championship will commence from 9:26 AM and will go on till 2 PM. Here's the list of all the Tee timings for Hole 1 on Thursday.

Time Players
9:26 AM Brendon Todd, JT Poston
9:37 AM Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:48 AM Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An
9:59 AMSahith Theegala, Justin Rose
10:10 AM Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im
10:21 AM Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo
10:32 AM Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
10:43 AM Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
10:54 AM Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
11:10 AM Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
11:21 AM Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
11:32 AM Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
11:43 AM Cameron Davis, Cameron Young
11:54 AM Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam
12:05 PM Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
12:16 PM Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
12:27 PM Sam Burns, Chris Kirk
12:43 PM Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
12:54 PM Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
1:05 PM Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim
1:16 PM Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
1:27 PM Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland
1:38 PM Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
1:49 PM Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
2:00 PM Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 in OWGR, will compete together in the third last slot of the day, which should make for incredible viewing.

