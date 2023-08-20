BMW Championship 2023 Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The BMW Championship 2023 is all set for the final round at Olympia Fields North Course on Sunday, August 20. Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick jointly share the lead after the end of the first three rounds and have a -11 score. They are followed by Brian Harman, who is just one stroke behind them.
Scheffler shot a round of 6 under 64 with seven birdies and just one bogey to jump to the top spot. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, shot 4 under 66 round, including five birdies and a bogey, to share the lead with Scheffler.
The joint leaders are paired together for the final round and will tee off last at 01:50 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, third-ranked Brian Harman is paired with fourth-ranked Max Homa, who had a disastrous third round. The duo is set to tee off at 01:39 p.m. ET.
Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, who led the leaderboard after the first round, will tee off at 01:28 p.m. ET, alongside his counterpart Viktor Hovland.
The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark shot a 2 under 68 and stands on T13 rank. He is paired with Adam Svensson and the duo's tee time will be 12:39 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, who entered the BMW Championship 2023 standing in the first rank on the FedEx Cup rankings had a disastrous second and third round and is currently on the T38 rank. He is paired with Patrick Rodgers and will tee off at 10:11 a.m. ET.
What are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the BMW Championship 2023?
All the pairs will start their respective play from hole No. 1. The pairings and tee times are as follows (Times in ET):
- 09:20 a.m. - Taylor Moore
- 09:27 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 09:38 a.m. - Nick Taylor, Jason Day
- 09:49 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama
- 10:00 a.m. - Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin
- 10:11 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Patrick Rodgers
- 10:22 a.m. - Cam Davis, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:33 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Tony Finau
- 10:44 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 10:55 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge
- 11:06 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim
- 11:17 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Byeong Hun An
- 11:33 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk
- 11:44 a.m. - Eric Cole, Russell Henley
- 11:55 a.m. - Harris English, Chris Kirk
- 12:06 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:17 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:28 p.m. - Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young
- 12:39 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark
- 12:50 p.m. - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
- 01:06 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
- 01:17 p.m. - Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy
- 01:28 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy
- 01:39 p.m. - Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 01:50 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
$3.6 million out of the $20 million prize pool will go to the winner of the 2023 BMW Championship. After this tournament, the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup rankings will proceed to next week's 2023 Tour Championship.