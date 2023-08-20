BMW Championship 2023 Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The BMW Championship 2023 is all set for the final round at Olympia Fields North Course on Sunday, August 20. Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick jointly share the lead after the end of the first three rounds and have a -11 score. They are followed by Brian Harman, who is just one stroke behind them.

Scheffler shot a round of 6 under 64 with seven birdies and just one bogey to jump to the top spot. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, shot 4 under 66 round, including five birdies and a bogey, to share the lead with Scheffler.

The joint leaders are paired together for the final round and will tee off last at 01:50 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, third-ranked Brian Harman is paired with fourth-ranked Max Homa, who had a disastrous third round. The duo is set to tee off at 01:39 p.m. ET.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, who led the leaderboard after the first round, will tee off at 01:28 p.m. ET, alongside his counterpart Viktor Hovland.

The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark shot a 2 under 68 and stands on T13 rank. He is paired with Adam Svensson and the duo's tee time will be 12:39 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, who entered the BMW Championship 2023 standing in the first rank on the FedEx Cup rankings had a disastrous second and third round and is currently on the T38 rank. He is paired with Patrick Rodgers and will tee off at 10:11 a.m. ET.

What are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the BMW Championship 2023?

All the pairs will start their respective play from hole No. 1. The pairings and tee times are as follows (Times in ET):

09:20 a.m. - Taylor Moore

09:27 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

09:38 a.m. - Nick Taylor, Jason Day

09:49 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

10:00 a.m. - Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin

10:11 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Patrick Rodgers

10:22 a.m. - Cam Davis, Emiliano Grillo

10:33 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Tony Finau

10:44 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

10:55 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge

11:06 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim

11:17 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Byeong Hun An

11:33 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk

11:44 a.m. - Eric Cole, Russell Henley

11:55 a.m. - Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:06 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:28 p.m. - Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12:39 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark

12:50 p.m. - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

01:06 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

01:17 p.m. - Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

01:28 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy

01:39 p.m. - Brian Harman, Max Homa

01:50 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

$3.6 million out of the $20 million prize pool will go to the winner of the 2023 BMW Championship. After this tournament, the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup rankings will proceed to next week's 2023 Tour Championship.