BMW Championship parking update: How to get to Olympia Fields Country Club as general parking for Saturday remains sold out?

The 2023 BMW Championship has garnered a significant number of fans, and consequently, the general parking lot for the third round of the event on Saturday, August 19th, has already reached full capacity. This situation arose due to the exclusive availability of pre-booked parking slots, with no on-site purchases accepted.
Besides the General Parking lot, the BMW Owners’ Lot has also been filled for all four rounds in advance.
Although the general parking spaces for the Saturday round of the BMW Championship have been sold out, fans still have a few options available to mitigate their parking concerns at the Olympia Fields Country Club.
There are designated ADA parking spaces available by the G-Lot in the front section. The space will provide the fans with direct access to the shuttle pick-up point and entrance to the championship.
For the mobility-impaired and wheelchair-bound fans, Olympia Fields has provided exclusive parking and shuttle service. If some spectators need lift-supported shuttle transportation, they can mail their request to [email protected]
Fans must note that wheelchairs will not be available for rent, and they are allowed to bring their wheelchair to watch the BMW Championship.
When will play resume at the BMW Championship on Saturday, August 19? Schedule explored
After the second round of 62, Max Homa jumped 11 spots to get to the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes after aggregating 10-under. The golfer made 10 birdies and two bogeys on Saturday.
Homa is followed by Chris Kirk, who shot another 66 to aggregate at 8-under after two rounds. Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman are tied for third at 7-under ahead of the third round.
The third round of the 2023 BMW Championship will begin at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, with Seamus Power teeing off from the first hole. Max Homa and Chris Kirk will be the last pair to tee off at Olympia Fields on Saturday.
The TV coverage of the BMW Championship will begin at 12 pm ET on the golf channel but will move to CBS from 2 pm to 5 pm ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the BMW Championship:
- 9:20 am: Seamus Power
- 9:27 am: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
- 9:38 am: Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka
- 9:49 am: Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim
- 10:00 am: Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor
- 10:11 am: Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day
- 10:22 am: Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
- 10:33 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
- 10:44 am: Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
- 11:00 am: Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge
- 11:11 am: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson
- 11:33 am: Russell Henley, Cam Davis
- 11:44 am: Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth
- 11:55 am: Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy
- 12:06 pm: Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:17 pm: J.T. Poston, Ben An
- 12:33 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 12:44 pm: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
- 12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:06 pm: Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 1:17 pm: Harris English, Justin Rose
- 1:28 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler
- 1:39 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman
- 1:50 pm: Max Homa, Chris Kirk