BMW Championship parking update: How to get to Olympia Fields Country Club as general parking for Saturday remains sold out?

The 2023 BMW Championship has garnered a significant number of fans, and consequently, the general parking lot for the third round of the event on Saturday, August 19th, has already reached full capacity. This situation arose due to the exclusive availability of pre-booked parking slots, with no on-site purchases accepted.

Besides the General Parking lot, the BMW Owners’ Lot has also been filled for all four rounds in advance.

Although the general parking spaces for the Saturday round of the BMW Championship have been sold out, fans still have a few options available to mitigate their parking concerns at the Olympia Fields Country Club.

There are designated ADA parking spaces available by the G-Lot in the front section. The space will provide the fans with direct access to the shuttle pick-up point and entrance to the championship.

For the mobility-impaired and wheelchair-bound fans, Olympia Fields has provided exclusive parking and shuttle service. If some spectators need lift-supported shuttle transportation, they can mail their request to [email protected]

Fans must note that wheelchairs will not be available for rent, and they are allowed to bring their wheelchair to watch the BMW Championship.

When will play resume at the BMW Championship on Saturday, August 19? Schedule explored

Max Homa during the second round of the BMW Championship

After the second round of 62, Max Homa jumped 11 spots to get to the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes after aggregating 10-under. The golfer made 10 birdies and two bogeys on Saturday.

Homa is followed by Chris Kirk, who shot another 66 to aggregate at 8-under after two rounds. Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman are tied for third at 7-under ahead of the third round.

The third round of the 2023 BMW Championship will begin at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, with Seamus Power teeing off from the first hole. Max Homa and Chris Kirk will be the last pair to tee off at Olympia Fields on Saturday.

The TV coverage of the BMW Championship will begin at 12 pm ET on the golf channel but will move to CBS from 2 pm to 5 pm ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the BMW Championship:

9:20 am: Seamus Power

9:27 am: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

9:38 am: Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka

9:49 am: Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

10:00 am: Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor

10:11 am: Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day

10:22 am: Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin

10:33 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

10:44 am: Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

11:00 am: Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge

11:11 am: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson

11:33 am: Russell Henley, Cam Davis

11:44 am: Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth

11:55 am: Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy

12:06 pm: Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:17 pm: J.T. Poston, Ben An

12:33 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

12:44 pm: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 pm: Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

1:17 pm: Harris English, Justin Rose

1:28 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:39 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman

1:50 pm: Max Homa, Chris Kirk