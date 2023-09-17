BMW PGA Championship prize money: Full payout explored

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship concluded with Ryan Fox picking up the trophy. Holding off a world-class field, he held his nerve well at the Wentworth course to birdie the final hole and secure his place at the top of the leaderboard.

The BMW PGA Championship had a prize purse worth $9 million. The flagship event saw an increase in the prize money from last year. While winner Ryan Fox walked away with $1.53 million from the total prize fund, joint runner ups Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton took home almost $780,000.

Ryan Fox was ecstatic to pick up a win at the BMW PGA Championship with a total score of 18 under 270, beating the runner ups by one stroke. Elated to lift the trophy after the tournament, he said via BBC:

"I certainly didn't think I'd be talking to you [as the winner] after the third hole today. I've always struggled a little bit around here. I think I've snuck maybe one top 20 and struggled to make any cuts. To have a back nine like that, especially after how I started, was amazing."

Full prize money payout for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Following is the complete prize money payout list for the BMW PGA Championship:

1: Ryan Fox, 18 under: $1,530,000

T2. Aaron Rai, Tyrrell Hatton; 17 under: $778,500

4. Jon Rahm, 16 under: $450,000

5. Viktor Hovland, 15 under: $381,600

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 14 under: $315,000

T7. Callum Shinkwin, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy; 13 under: $232,200

T10. Ludvig Aberg, Connor Syme, Sepp Straka, Hennie DuPlessis; 12 under: $161,325

T14. Romain Langasque, Min Woo Lee, Joost Luiten, Tom Hoge; 11 under: $129,600

T18. Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, James Morrison, Vincent Norrman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alexander Bjork; 10 under: $105,300

T25. Marcus Helligkilde, Rikuya Hoshino, Jason Scrivener; 9 under: $90,900

T28. Nathan Kimsey, Richie Ramsay, Adrian Meronk, Matthew Baldwin, Jorge Campillo; 8 under: $80,100

T33. Thomas Detry, Thorbjorn Olesen; 7 under: $70,650

35. Julien Brun, 6 under: $66,600

T36. Luke Donald, Shubhankar Sharma, Louis De Jager, Daan Huizing, Adrian Otaegui, Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan, Mikael Lindberg, Darius Van Driel; 5 under: $56,700

T45. Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Yannik Paul, Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Johannes Veerman, Masahiro Kawamura; 4 under: $43,200

T51. Calum Hill, Daniel Brown, Dan Bradbury, Matthew Jordan, Tom McKibbin, David Law; 3 under: $32,850

T57. Matt Wallace, Oliver Bekker, Santiago Tarrio, Rafa Cabrera Bello; 2 under: $27,450

T61. Adri Arnaus, Aaron Cockerill, Lucas Nemecz; 1 under: $24,300

T64. Nicolai Hojgaard, Sebastian Soderberg, Danny Willett; Even: $21,600

Nicolai Hojgaard, Sebastian Soderberg, Danny Willett; Even: $21,600 T67. Ashun Wu, Marcel Schneider; 1 over $19,350