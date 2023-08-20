BMW Championship purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20,000,000 prize money?

The 2023 BMW Championship will have its final round on Sunday, August 20, at the Olympia Fields Country Club. The tournament features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings and has a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving a check of $3.6 million.

The BMW Championship is the second playoff event of the FedEx Cup and after this, the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will head for the Tour Championship next week.

After three rounds of the BMW Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard in a tie with Scottie Scheffler with a score of under 11. They will enter the final round with a one-stroke lead over Brian Harman.

Max Homa, who topped the leaderboard after the second round, slipped down to fourth position, followed by Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. Homa played the lowest round of his career on Friday when he scored 62. He will enter the final round with a score of -9.

Viktor Hovland settled in a two-way tie for fifth place, followed by Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, and Sam Burns, who tied for seventh place.

The 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark settled in 13th position in a two-way tie with Adam Svensson, followed by Tommy Fleetwood, who secured the 15th position with Lucas Glover, Cameron Young, and Andrew Putnam.

2023 BMW Championship prize money payout

The winner of the 2023 BMW Championship will earn a check of $3.6 million, while the second-position winner will earn $2.1 million.

Here is the complete prize money breakout of the BMW Championship

1: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $990,000

5: $830,000

6: $750,000

7: $695,000

8: $640,000

9: $600,000

10: $560,000

11: $520,000

12: $480,000

13: $441,000

14: $402,000

15: $382,000

16: $362,000

17: $342,000

18: $322,000

19: $302,000

20: $282,000

21: $262,000

22: $245,000

23: $229,000

24: $213,000

25: $197,000

26: $181,000

27: $174,000

28: $167,000

29: $160,000

30: $153,000

31: $146,000

32: $139,000

33: $132,000

34: $127,000

35: $122,000

36: $117,000

37: $112,000

38: $108,000

39: $104,000

40: $100,000

41: $96,000

42: $92,000

43: $88,000

44: $84,000

45: $80,000

46: $76,000

47: $72,000

48: $70,000

49: $68,000

50: $66,000

It is important to note that the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship will start at 9:20 am ET on Sunday, August 20. Taylor Moore will take the first shot on the opening hole, followed by Lee Hodges, who will pair up with Seamus Power.

Nick Taylor and Jason Day will resume the play at 9:38 am ET, followed by Sepp Straka and Kurt Kitayama. Brendon Todd will pair up with Adam Hadwin and Jon Rahm will pair up with Patrick Rodgers.

Brian Harman will tee off at 1:39 pm ET with Max Homa while Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off at 1:50 pm ET.