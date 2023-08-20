When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the BMW Championship on Sunday?

Rory McIlroy will resume his game on the first hole of the Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday, August 20, at the 2023 BMW Championship. The Northern Irish golfer will resume his game three strokes behind Saturday round leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy will pair up with Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland to start his game at 1:28 pm ET.

The fourth round of the BMW Championship will start at 9:20 am ET with Taylor Moore taking the first shot of the day, followed by Lee Hodges and Seamus Power, who will tee off at 9:27 am ET.

Sepp Straka will pair up with Kurt Kitayama. The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm will resume his play with Patrick Rodgers at 10:11 am ET followed by Cam Davis and Emiliano Grillo.

Keegan Bradley will pair up with Jordan Spieth to start the game at 10:44 am ET followed by Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Hoge. Rickie Fowler will start the fourth round of the BMW Championship at 11:33 am ET with Adam Schenk, while Lucas Glover will tee off with Tommy Fleetwood at 12:17 pm ET.

Rory McIlroy played three rounds of 65-70-67 at the 2023 BMW Championship. He started the game on Thursday, August 17, when he played a bogey-free round. He made five birdies to score 65.

In the second round, McIlroy made a birdie on the third hole and a bogey on the 15th hole to score 70. He started the third round with a birdie on the first hole and then made two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes followed by another birdie on the sixth hole. He also made two bogeys on Saturday to finish with a total of 8 under 202.

BMW Championship Sunday tee times

Here are the tee times for the fourth round of the 2023 BMW Championship (All time in ET):

9:20 a.m. Taylor Moore

9:27 a.m.Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

9:38 a.m. Nick Taylor, Jason Day

9:49 a.m. Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

10 a.m. Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin

10:11 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Rodgers

10:22 a.m. Cam Davis, Emiliano Grillo

10:33 a.m. J.T. Poston, Tony Finau

10:44 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

10:55 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge

11:06 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim

11:17 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Ben An

11:33 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk

11:44 a.m. Eric Cole, Russell Henley

11:55 a.m. Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:06 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 p.m. Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:28 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12:39 p.m. Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark

12:50 p.m. Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

1:06 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

1:17 p.m. Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

1:28 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy

1:39 p.m. Brian Harman, Max Homa

1:50 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

It is pertinent to note that after Sunday's round of the BMW Championship, golfers will head for the Tour Championship, the final playoff event. However, only players who crack into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the next week's event.