Is there a cut at 2023 BMW Championship? Cut rules, format, and more

The 2023 BMW Championship is currently underway at Olympia Fields Country Club's North Course near Illinois. The top 50 players from the FedEx Cup rankings after the St. Jude FedEx Championship have made it to the second phase of the postseason playoff.

The field for the overall FedEx Cup was reduced from 125 to 70 this year, making the competition all the tougher. For the BMW Championship, the top 50 golfers will be on the field for a traditional 72-hole format.

The Championship will not feature any cuts after the first two rounds. The golfers will be put into pairs of two for the first two rounds. During the third and fourth rounds, golfers will be grouped according to their rankings.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay are the top favorites to win the Championship. Lucas Glover will be looking to win his third consecutive tournament in a row, following previous wins at the Wyndham Championship and St. Jude Championship.

The Olympia North Fields Course is a par 70 course that spans over 7,366 yards. Considered one of the tougher courses to play on, Olympia Fields provides a challenge for golfers in terms of drive and accuracy.

Full field for the 2023 BMW Championship

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings after the BMW Championship will move on to the final leg of the FedEx Cup, the Tour Championship.

The following is the field for the 2023 BMW Championship:

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Lucas Glover

Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama

Wyndham Clark

Russell Henley

Tom Kim

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Sungjae Im

Byeong Hun An

Brian Harman

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Burns

Justin Rose

Cam Davis

Sepp Straka

Emiliano Grillo

Keegan Bradley

J.T. Poston

Si Woo Kim

Sahith Theegala

Adam Hadwin

Eric Cole

Taylor Moore

Chris Kirk

Brendon Todd

Harris English

Adam Schenk

Denny McCarthy

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Lee Hodges

Andrew Putnam

Nick Taylor

Patrick Rodgers

Tom Hoge

Seamus Power