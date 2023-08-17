Is there a cut at 2023 BMW Championship? Cut rules, format, and more

The 2023 BMW Championship is currently underway at Olympia Fields Country Club's North Course near Illinois. The top 50 players from the FedEx Cup rankings after the St. Jude FedEx Championship have made it to the second phase of the postseason playoff.
The field for the overall FedEx Cup was reduced from 125 to 70 this year, making the competition all the tougher. For the BMW Championship, the top 50 golfers will be on the field for a traditional 72-hole format.
The Championship will not feature any cuts after the first two rounds. The golfers will be put into pairs of two for the first two rounds. During the third and fourth rounds, golfers will be grouped according to their rankings.
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay are the top favorites to win the Championship. Lucas Glover will be looking to win his third consecutive tournament in a row, following previous wins at the Wyndham Championship and St. Jude Championship.
The Olympia North Fields Course is a par 70 course that spans over 7,366 yards. Considered one of the tougher courses to play on, Olympia Fields provides a challenge for golfers in terms of drive and accuracy.
Full field for the 2023 BMW Championship
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings after the BMW Championship will move on to the final leg of the FedEx Cup, the Tour Championship.
The following is the field for the 2023 BMW Championship:
- Rory McIlroy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Viktor Hovland
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Max Homa
- Collin Morikawa
- Rickie Fowler
- Jordan Spieth
- Lucas Glover
- Cameron Young
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Wyndham Clark
- Russell Henley
- Tom Kim
- Jason Day
- Tony Finau
- Sungjae Im
- Byeong Hun An
- Brian Harman
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Sam Burns
- Justin Rose
- Cam Davis
- Sepp Straka
- Emiliano Grillo
- Keegan Bradley
- J.T. Poston
- Si Woo Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Adam Hadwin
- Eric Cole
- Taylor Moore
- Chris Kirk
- Brendon Todd
- Harris English
- Adam Schenk
- Denny McCarthy
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Svensson
- Lee Hodges
- Andrew Putnam
- Nick Taylor
- Patrick Rodgers
- Tom Hoge
- Seamus Power