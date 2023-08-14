What happened between Lucas Glover and his wife Krista Glover in 2018? Entire timeline explored

Former US Open champion Lucas Glover and his wife Krista Glover endured one of the most difficult years of their lives in 2018. Krista reportedly got into a fight with her husband after he missed the cut at Sawgrass due to a poor round at the 2018 Players Championship.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Lucas' wife was upset with his performance and drank all day. When they arrived at their rental property on Marsh Hawk Place, Krista began yelling at him, calling him a 'loser.' Lucas' mother attempted to stop her, but she was also attacked and suffered many lacerations on her arms.

Around 8:25 p.m., police were called to the rental house because the couple was arguing. Krista greeted the deputies in the driveway and assured them that 'everything was fine.'

Lucas Glover while speaking about the altercation with the deputies revealed that it all started with his poor performance at the Players Championship.

Krista attempted to flee while the officers tried to reach her before she was arrested.

"She proceeded to wrap her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car, preventing the lower half of her body from entering," as mentioned in the report.

Krista Glover even warned the deputies to leave her or else they will lose their job once the PGA Tour would come to know about her arrest.

"This is why cops get shot in the face. Wait til I talk with the judge, you will be fired over this," the report added.

After Lucas came to know about his wife's arrest, he backed off from his statement about her beating him. He released a statement a few days later on May 15, asking the people to respect their privacy.

"On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called," Lucas Glover wrote. "Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation."

Lucas Glover's tweet about the 2018 incident

Krista Lucas was released from jail on May 13 after posting a $2,500 bond and signing a 12-month probationary agreement that required her to perform 25 hours of community service.

Lucas remained silent for several months until speaking up about the incident in an interview with Golf Channel. He denied that Krista had hit him.

“I can now say she never hit me. I don’t know why it was reported that way," Lucas said. "We had to stay quiet until the case was over and we felt strongly this would be the result. We had to take the high road and say nothing, which was difficult. There were a lot of things we wanted to straighten out in the report but we couldn’t."

Are Lucas Glover and Krista Glover still married?

Despite having a difficult relationship, Lucas is still married to Krista. The couple is living happily thereafter with their two lovely children. Lucas Glover often shares pictures with his wife and kids on social media.

Last month when Lucas won the 2023 Wyndham Championship, he paid tribute to his wife and got emotional while talking about his kids in a media interaction on August 6.

"I don’t get to see these guys as much as I’ve wanted to because I haven’t been playing that great. Maybe I can see more practices and games and be home a little more. I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump so I can be with them and be with my wife. I’m so happy," the 43-year-old said.