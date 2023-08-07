Lucas Glover registered a two-stroke victory over Byeong Hun An and Russell Henley at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. He played the fourth round of 68 to clinch the fifth PGA Tour trophy of his career in the presence of his two kids.

Glover's kids got emotional after seeing their dad win the tournament on Sunday, August 6. His daughter was crying, while his son was heard repeatedly saying, "Dad, you won."

The Glover family later had a conversation with a CBS anchor Amanda Renner. Lucas Glover said that he is happy after winning the trophy and is looking forward to celebrating it with his wife and family.

The 43-year-old golfer also confessed that he didn't get much time to spend with his kids because of his busy schedule.

“I don’t get to see these guys as much as I’ve wanted to because I haven’t been playing that great," Glover said. "Maybe I can see more practices and games and be home a little more. I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump so I can be with them and be with my wife. I’m so happy.”

It was certainly not an easy win for Lucas Glover. He tied up with Russel Henley at 20 under before the play was suspended due to inclement weather. When the game resumed after two hours and three minutes, Henley struggled with his game making three back-to-back bogeys on the 16th, 17th, and 18th hole, while Glover safely made the par and registered the victory.

Lucas Glover's family

The 2009 US Open winner has been happily married to Krista Glover for over a decade now. The couple got married after Lucas split ways with his first wife Jennifer Smith. Lucas Glover got married to Krista in 2012 after dating her for a while.

They usually keep their relationship under the radar. However, back in 2018, his wife was arrested for an accusation of domestic violence against the golfer. Several reports claimed that Krista was unhappy with her husband's performance at the Player Championship and got into an argument with his mother and the golfer. Police were called in and she spent a night in jail before being bailed under a deferred prosecution agreement for 25 hours of community service.

Lucas Glover remained silent on the incident for several months before opening up and denying that his wife hit him. He said that the media reports were inaccurate. According to Golf Channel, he said:

"I can now say she never hit me. I don’t know why it was reported that way. We had to stay quiet until the case was over and we felt strongly this would be the result. We had to take the high road and say nothing, which was difficult. There were a lot of things we wanted to straighten out in the report but we couldn’t.”

Lucas Glover welcomed two kids with his wife Krista, a daughter and a son, Lucille (2013) and Lucas Jr. (2015).