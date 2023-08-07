Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, payouts and more

The Wyndham Championship represented a lot of golfers' final opportunities to do something with their season. Many either qualified or missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoff as a result of their performance, which made for an exciting and stressful weekend of golf. Here's what happened and who earned what money as a result of their victory.

Wyndham Championship payouts and more

Here is the final leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship, including who won what of the massive prize purse that was at stake:

Win: Lucas Glover, -20, $1,368,000

T-2: Byeong Hun An, -18, $676,400

T-2: Russell Henley, -18, $676,400

4: Billy Horschel, -16, $372,400

T-5: Michael Kim, -13, $293,550

T-5: Webb Simpson, -13, $293,550

T-7: Cam Davis, -12, $223,060

T-7: J.T. Poston, -12, $223,060

T-7: Adam Scott, -12, $223,060

T-7: Adam Svensson, -12, $223,060

T-7: Brendon Todd, -12, $223,060

T-12: Charley Hoffman, -11, $169,100

T-12: Justin Thomas, -11, $169,100

T-14: Ludvig Aberg, -10, $123,500

T-14: Sam Burns, -10, $123,500

T-14: Eric Cole, -10, $123,500

T-14: Nicolai Hojgaard, -10, $123,500

T-14: Sungjae Im, -10, $123,500

T-14: Stephan Jaeger, -10, $123,500

T-14: Robert Streb, -10, $123,500

21: Thomas Detry, -9, $93,100

T-22: Ryan Brehm, -8, $73,340

T-22: Luke Donald, -8, $73,340

T-22: Taylor Moore, -8, $73,340

T-22: Matti Schmid, -8, $73,340

T-22: Davis Thompson, -8, $73,340

T-27: Nick Hardy, -7, $53,200

T-27: Nicholas Lindheim, -7, $53,200

T-27: Andrew Putnam, 273/-7, $53,200

T-27: Chez Reavie, -7, $53,200

T-27: Austin Smotherman, -7, $53,200

T-27: Gary Woodland, -7, $53,200

T-33: Harris English, -6, $41,420

T-33: Chesson Hadley, -6, $41,420

T-33: Si Woo Kim, -6, $41,420

T-33: Kelly Kraft, -6, $41,420

T-33: Andrew Novak, -6, $41,420

It was an epic win for Lucas Glover, who ended up two shots clear of both Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An. He took home the bulk of the money in what amounted to his fifth win on the PGA Tour- separated by 18 years.

Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship

Glover reflected on the win, which shot him into position for the FedEx Cup Playoff:

“I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump to be with them, be with my wife. I’m so happy.”

Henley actually took the lead late in the contest, but a weather delay might have cost him. When play resumed, he didn't shoot nearly as well. He said via AP:

“Just never got comfortable, felt a little jittery out there, just never got into a good sync with my swing. Just didn’t do a good job of handling the restart.”

Justin Thomas needed a miracle shot to qualify for the playoffs, something he usually does with ease. He nearly landed a miraculous shot that bounced off the pole and landed a mere inches away. Thomas, understandably, sank to the ground in despair after seeing how close he was.

Thomas still finished -11 at the Wyndham Championship for a strong showing, it just wasn't enough. Now he will hope that his showing was enough to convince US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to select him for the team.