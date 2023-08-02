Camilo Villegas returns to PGA Tour at the 2023 Wyndham Championship amidst a different role this time

Camilo Villegas is back at the PGA Tour and will be seen again at the Wyndham Championship this weekend, but not as a player. The 41-year-old golfer is hitting the broadcast booth for his return to the game. He's a four-time victor and he's returning to the tournament he last won, all the way back in 2014.

Villegas has dealt with injuries over the past decade. It's forced him to make just nine starts this season and he has failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs since 2017. He's not yet ready to call it a career, being just 41, but he is interested in trying out the player-broadcaster angle.

He told Golf Digest:

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I need to find out if I like it. I’m going to continue to play golf. If I really like it and they think I have potential, could there be weeks where I hop into the booth and fill in? We’ll see. I don’t know. Too many moving parts to know where this thing will go.”

Villegas also said he wasn't ready to quit, but he knows he needs to start weighing his options in the event that he can't do it anymore:

“As a competitor, as a golfer, you never want to be done. When you start looking somewhere else and you’re 41 and you haven’t been performing, that was my first reaction."

Camilo Villegas initially said that he wasn't interested in the role and flatly declined when offered. However, upon reflecting on the opportunity, he decided it wouldn't hurt to give it a shot.

Camilo Villegas ready for opportunity in booth

Steve Sands, who will be beside him in the booth, said he's excited to see Camilo Villegas join him:

“He has always been accessible and a terrific communicator.”

The compliment was not lost on Camilo Villegas, who was grateful that Sands felt that the former golfer would make a smooth transition to the booth. Villegas said he wants to be himself in the booth before discussing what his strategy will be for the booth:

“I guess we will find out soon. I’m going to call it like I see it. I’m a very analytical guy. I have a very structured approach to the game of golf. I want to share with the viewer a little of what I’d be feeling, thinking while someone is hitting a shot…I don’t have a problem disagreeing with players’ decision or approaches or strategy.”

Beyond coverage of the Wyndham Championship this weekend, Villegas has no plans to continue in the booth. Right now, this could be his only television appearance.

Camilo Villegas is joining the broadcast team this weekend

However, he's open to continuing, though how this weekend goes will go a long way to determining if the booth is a full-time part of Villegas' future. The Wyndham Championship begins tomorrow, August 3, and will end on Sunday, August 6.