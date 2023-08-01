Tiger Woods assumes key role as Player Director on PGA TOUR policy board, pledges utmost commitment to the game's future

Tiger Woods is continuing his transition within the PGA Tour. It's been a long time since he has been an active and regular competitor at golf tournaments not including the four majors.

He has been moving into a leadership role by virtue of being a veteran who everyone looks up to, but that is now going to be an official change.

As per reports, Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour policy board as a player director. The current Board includes player directors Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Tiger Woods has joined the PGA TOUR policy board as a player director. “I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations… pic.twitter.com/apXFd17GNN #BREAKING : Tiger Woods has joined the PGA TOUR policy board as a player director. “I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Woods released a statement on his transition that read:

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players.

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward."

Rory McIlroy joined this role recently in the wake of the LIV Golf merger. He and Woods were among the most vocal critics of the rebel tour and of CEO Greg Norman, with both calling for him to resign.

Tiger Woods joining Rory McIlroy as Player Director

Rory McIlroy took the official post and became a leader for the Tour's players in the war on LIV. Now, even though that war is over, Tiger Woods is joining the same role. This could be a direct response to the backlash PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan faced after the merger.

Tiger Woods is joining Rory McIlroy

Several golfers were unhappy with him, but Woods is beloved. Adding him to a role like this could save some face, as Monahan said via the Washington Post:

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement."

The Tour also said in a statement:

“The players and Commissioner Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors."

That now includes Woods, who perhaps is the most suited for this position of any golfer currently on the Tour. Will he be able to help Monahan fix the Tour issues and save his reputation?