Watch: Emerging talent David Nyfjäll secures his spot in the US Open after an intense playoff

Swedish pro golfer David Nyfjäll recently won a clutch playoff to secure his spot in the US Open field in his first year as a professional. Nyfjäll is quickly making a name for himself as a huge prospect for the future.

Qualifying for the US Open is no small feat, especially for golfers that aren't eligible to play via the traditional OWGR or past winner routes. Thus, the 24-year-old Swede was understandably elated after making the field.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR A moment he will never forget 🥹



Recent Northwestern grad David Nyfjäll has qualified for @USOpenGolf in a playoff. A moment he will never forget 🥹Recent Northwestern grad David Nyfjäll has qualified for @USOpenGolf in a playoff. https://t.co/EObeNtTKMb

Nyfjäll recently graduated from Northwestern University and passed his first test with flying colors, knocking in a short putt to secure victory and his place in the US Open's field.

The Swede is hoping to make a name for himself on the PGA Tour and is off to a great start. Even if he doesn't perform well at the major event, making the field alone is a commendable achievement.

Nyfjäll won his first international title at the 2013 Finnish Junior International Championship. He was also a semifinalist at the 2016 Boys Amateur Championship in Scotland.

In 2018, he became the first male player to win both the Swedish Junior Matchplay Championship and the Swedish Junior Strokeplay Championship in the same year.

Now, he is moving up to the PGA Tour and will hope to make a mark at the US Open.

How can golfers qualify for the US Open?

There are a lot of different ways to qualify for the US Open, including taking the path that David Nyfjall just embarked on. Here are some of the routes for US Open qualification:

Be a previous winner from any year Finish in the top 10 at last year’s Open Win the US Senior Open Championship Win the US Amateur Win the US Junior Amateur, the US Mid-Amateur and finish runner-up at the US Amateur Win the Masters Win the PGA Championship Win The Open Championship Win the PLAYERS Championship Win the PGA Championship Qualify for the Tour Championship Win more than one PGA Tour event Through the FedEx Cup rankings Win the Korn Ferry Tour points ranking Through the 2022 DP World Tour Rankings Through the Race to Dubai Rankings The top point earner from the European Qualifying Series Win the Amateur Championship Win the Mark H McCormack Medal Win NCAA Men’s Championship Win the Latin America Amateur Championship Top 60 point leader in the OWGR on May 22 Top 60 point leader in the OWGR on June 12 Through special exemption by the USGA

The US Open has a lot of routes for qualification.

Emerging from qualifying events, like Nyfjäll did, is one of the most difficult ways of securing your spot in the US Open field.

Poll : 0 votes