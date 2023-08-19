“That’s 2 strokes” – Fans joke about Rory McIlroy getting a possible penalty for 'moving ball' to save a bug at BMW Championship

After a blistering start on Thursday, Rory McIlroy followed it with a disastrous second round in the ongoing BMW Championship. However, he was still a major talking point due to a rare moment he was involved in.

On Friday, sometime during the second round, McIlroy stopped to hit a shot to save a bug sitting on his ball. He moved the bug with his tee pin and could have possibly moved the ball.

The PGA Tour shared the video on Twitter, where fans jumped into the comment section to crack jokes about what if Rory McIlroy would have moved the ball. One fan wrote,

"That’s 2 strokes…"

One guy's comment was probably one of the funniest as he wrote that it should be against the rule and the golfer must have hit the ball into the 'stratosphere' (or in the sky) with the bug sitting on it. The comment read:

"Should be against the rules you should be required to send that bug into the stratosphere"

Another fan jokingly questioned how far the ant would have gone if the golfer would have hit the shot.

A fan humorously wrote agreeing that an ant should not be executed on National Television.

Here are some funniest comments from fans on Twitter:

Where does Rory McIlroy stand on the BMW Championship leaderboard?

The Northern Irish golfer entered the Olympia Fields North Course in the third rank in the FedEx Cup rankings. He had 2,954 and was behind Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

McIlroy started his campaign in the BMW Championship with a staggering 5 under 65 in the opening round. After Thursday's play, he and Brian Harman jointly led the leaderboard.

However, when Rory McIlroy returned on Friday, he had a not-so-happening par 70 score in the second round. This slipped him to the T5 rank on the leaderboard and is five strokes behind the leader Max Homa.

Following are the leaderboard standings of the BMW Championship after day second round:

1 Max Homa -10

2 Chris Kirk -8

T3 Matt Fitzpatrick -7

T3 Brian Harman -7

T5 Scottie Scheffler -5

T5 Rickie Fowler -5

T5 Harris English -5

T5 Justin Rose -5

T5 Rory McIlroy -5

T10 Sungjae Im -4

T10 Xander Schauffele -4

T10 Patrick Cantlay -4

T13 Corey Conners -3

T13 Collin Morikawa -3

T13 Viktor Hovland -3

T13 Wyndham Clark -3

T13 J.T. Poston -3

T13 Byeong Hun An -3

T13 Lucas Glover -3

T13 Tommy Fleetwood -3

T21 Cameron Young -2

T21 Denny McCarthy -2

T21 Sahith Theegala -2

T21 Jordan Spieth -2

T21 Russell Henley -2

T26 Cameron Davis -1

T26 Keegan Bradley -1

T26 Adam Svensson -1

T29 Andrew Putnam E

T29 Eric Cole E

T29 Si Woo Kim E

T29 Tom Hoge E

T33 Sam Burns 1

T33 Adam Schenk 1

T35 Tyrrell Hatton 2

T35 Tony Finau 2

T35 Jon Rahm 2

T35 Adam Hadwin 2

T35 Emiliano Grillo 2

T40 Jason Day 3

T40 Brendon Todd 3

T40 Nick Taylor 3

T43 Kurt Kitayama 4

T43 Tom Kim 4

T43 Patrick Rodgers 4

46 Sepp Straka 5

T47 Lee Hodges 6

T47 Taylor Moore 6

49 Seamus Power 8

More news and details on Rory McIlroy and the BMW Championship will be updated soon.