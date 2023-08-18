Who is leading the 2023 BMW Championship after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

On the second day of the 2023 BMW Championship, Max Homa secured first place on the leaderboard, with a record-breaking round.

Homa's round of 62 tied his career-low score record and also set a new record for the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club. He leads the 2023 BMW Championship with a score of -10.

It was a round of 10 birdies and two bogeys for Homa, who stood out for his overall game and, especially, for his effectiveness with the putter.

Chris Kirk took the solo second place, matching his round of the previous day (-4). He had four birdies, with no bogeys, to reach -8 overall.

The leaders of the previous day fell to T3 (Brian Harman) and T6 (Rory McIlroy), while other important players remain close to the top positions, but dangerously far from the leader.

Such is the case of Scottie Scheffler, who is T5, but five strokes behind Homa, as well as Rickie Fowler and McIlroy himself.

The leader of the FedEx Cup rankings, Jon Rahm, fell 23 places on the 2023 BMW Championship leaderboard and is now T32. Rahm has not yet been able to find his best game in these playoffs; his round was poor (+4).

Lucas Glover did improve from Thursday, although he is still far from the top positions. He played for -3 on Friday and is T13, seven strokes behind the leader.

BMW Championship leaderboard after Day 2

Here is the 2023 BMW Championship leaderboard after the second day:

1 Max Homa -10

2 Chris Kirk -8

T3 Matt Fitzpatrick -7

T3 Brian Harman -7

T5 Scottie Scheffler -5

T5 Rickie Fowler -5

T5 Harris English -5

T5 Justin Rose -5

T5 Rory McIlroy -5

T10 Sungjae Im -4

T10 Xander Schauffele -4

T10 Patrick Cantlay -4

T13 Corey Conners -3

T13 Collin Morikawa -3

T13 Viktor Hovland -3

T13 Wyndham Clark -3

T13 J.T. Poston -3

T13 Byeong Hun An -3

T13 Lucas Glover -3

T13 Tommy Fleetwood -3

T21 Cameron Young -2

T21 Denny McCarthy -2

T21 Sahith Theegala -2

T21 Jordan Spieth -2

T21 Russell Henley -2

T26 Cameron Davis -1

T26 Keegan Bradley -1

T26 Adam Svensson -1

T29 Andrew Putnam E

T29 Eric Cole E

T29 Si Woo Kim E

T29 Tom Hoge E

T33 Sam Burns 1

T33 Adam Schenk 1

T35 Tyrrell Hatton 2

T35 Tony Finau 2

T35 Jon Rahm 2

T35 Adam Hadwin 2

T35 Emiliano Grillo 2

T40 Jason Day 3

T40 Brendon Todd 3

T40 Nick Taylor 3

T43 Kurt Kitayama 4

T43 Tom Kim 4

T43 Patrick Rodgers 4

46 Sepp Straka 5

T47 Lee Hodges 6

T47 Taylor Moore 6

49 Seamus Power 8

WD Hideki Matsuyama