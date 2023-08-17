BMW Championship weather forecast: Will there be wind gusts delay at the Olympia Fields Country Club event?

PGA Tour players will head for the next FedEx Playoff event, the BMW Championship, which will take place this week at the Olympia Field Country Club from August 17 to August 20. The tournament features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers in the FedEx standings.

The weather this week will be mixed. Starting on Thursday, August 17 there is a high chance of potential delay early in the morning. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph are expected but as the day progresses gusts will slow down to around 20-25 mph.

According to DK Network, there is a 53 percent chance of precipitation with temperatures to be around 81 degrees Fahrenheit and lows will be around 58 degrees Fahrenheit.

The next three days will be sunny with a low chance of precipitation. On Friday, August 18, there is only a five percent chance of rainfall with winds to be around seven mph and temperatures of around 81 degrees Fahrenheit and lows will be around 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Saturday, August 19, there is again a five percent chance of precipitation and will have a bright sunny day.

The final fourth round will have the highest temperature of four days, hovering between 88 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Below is the weather report for all four days of the 2023 BMW Championship:

Thursday, August 17

High temperature: 81 degrees

Low temperature: 58 degrees

Rainfall: 53℅ Chance of precipitation

Wind: 15 mph

Friday, August 18

High temperature: 81 degrees

Low temperature: 61 degrees

Rainfall: 5% chance of precipitation

Wind: 7 mph

Saturday, August 19

High temperature: 87 degrees

Low temperature: 67 degrees

Rainfall: 5% chance of precipitation

Wind: 9 mph

Sunday, August 20

High temperature: 88 degrees

Low temperature: 68 degrees

Rainfall: 5% chance of rainfall

Wind: 10 mph

Olympia Fields Country Club Short-Term Forecast

The BMW Championship will be held at the Olympia Country Golf Club and here is the short-term weather forecast for all four days of the tournament as per The Weather Network:

August 17

Thursday Morning

Humidity: 78%

Wind: 26 km/h S

Wind gust: 42 km/h

Thursday Afternoon

Humidity: 73%

Wind: 25 km/h W

Wind gust: 41 km/h

Thursdays Evening

Humidity: 64%

Wind: 17 km/h NW

Wind gust: 36km/h

August 18

Friday morning

Rain: 0%

Humidity: 82%

Wind: 6 mph NW

Wind gust: 13 mph

Friday Afternoon

Rain:10%

Humidity: 60%

Wind: NE 9 km/h

Wind gust: 15 km/h

Friday Evening

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 72%

Wind: S 10 km/h

Wind gust: 18 km/h

August 19

Saturday Morning

Rain: 20%

Humidity: 77%

Wind: S 14 km/h

Wind gust: 26 km/h

Saturday Afternoon

Rain: 20%

Humidity: 61%

Wind: S 18 km/h

Wind gust: 29 km/h

Saturday Evening

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 69%

Wind: S 14 km/h

Wind gust: 24 km/h

August 20

Sunday morning

Rain: 20%

Humidity: 78%

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Wind gust: 24 km/h

Sunday Afternoon

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 62%

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Wind gust: 24 km/h

Sunday Evening

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 74%

Wind: S 13 km/h

Wind gust: 23 km/h