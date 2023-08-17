Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • BMW Championship
  • BMW Championship weather forecast: Will there be wind gusts delay at the Olympia Fields Country Club event?

BMW Championship weather forecast: Will there be wind gusts delay at the Olympia Fields Country Club event?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 17, 2023 08:08 GMT
BMW Championship Golf
BMW Championship Golf (Imgae via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

PGA Tour players will head for the next FedEx Playoff event, the BMW Championship, which will take place this week at the Olympia Field Country Club from August 17 to August 20. The tournament features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers in the FedEx standings.

The weather this week will be mixed. Starting on Thursday, August 17 there is a high chance of potential delay early in the morning. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph are expected but as the day progresses gusts will slow down to around 20-25 mph.

According to DK Network, there is a 53 percent chance of precipitation with temperatures to be around 81 degrees Fahrenheit and lows will be around 58 degrees Fahrenheit.

The next three days will be sunny with a low chance of precipitation. On Friday, August 18, there is only a five percent chance of rainfall with winds to be around seven mph and temperatures of around 81 degrees Fahrenheit and lows will be around 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Saturday, August 19, there is again a five percent chance of precipitation and will have a bright sunny day.

The final fourth round will have the highest temperature of four days, hovering between 88 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Below is the weather report for all four days of the 2023 BMW Championship:

Thursday, August 17

  • High temperature: 81 degrees
  • Low temperature: 58 degrees
  • Rainfall: 53℅ Chance of precipitation
  • Wind: 15 mph

Friday, August 18

  • High temperature: 81 degrees
  • Low temperature: 61 degrees
  • Rainfall: 5% chance of precipitation
  • Wind: 7 mph

Saturday, August 19

  • High temperature: 87 degrees
  • Low temperature: 67 degrees
  • Rainfall: 5% chance of precipitation
  • Wind: 9 mph

Sunday, August 20

  • High temperature: 88 degrees
  • Low temperature: 68 degrees
  • Rainfall: 5% chance of rainfall
  • Wind: 10 mph

Olympia Fields Country Club Short-Term Forecast

The BMW Championship will be held at the Olympia Country Golf Club and here is the short-term weather forecast for all four days of the tournament as per The Weather Network:

August 17

Thursday Morning

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Wind: 26 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 42 km/h

Thursday Afternoon

  • Humidity: 73%
  • Wind: 25 km/h W
  • Wind gust: 41 km/h

Thursdays Evening

  • Humidity: 64%
  • Wind: 17 km/h NW
  • Wind gust: 36km/h

August 18

Friday morning

  • Rain: 0%
  • Humidity: 82%
  • Wind: 6 mph NW
  • Wind gust: 13 mph

Friday Afternoon

  • Rain:10%
  • Humidity: 60%
  • Wind: NE 9 km/h
  • Wind gust: 15 km/h

Friday Evening

  • Rain: 10%
  • Humidity: 72%
  • Wind: S 10 km/h
  • Wind gust: 18 km/h

August 19

Saturday Morning

  • Rain: 20%
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Wind: S 14 km/h
  • Wind gust: 26 km/h

Saturday Afternoon

  • Rain: 20%
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Wind: S 18 km/h
  • Wind gust: 29 km/h

Saturday Evening

  • Rain: 10%
  • Humidity: 69%
  • Wind: S 14 km/h
  • Wind gust: 24 km/h

August 20

Sunday morning

  • Rain: 20%
  • Humidity: 78%
  • Wind: SW 15 km/h
  • Wind gust: 24 km/h

Sunday Afternoon

  • Rain: 10%
  • Humidity: 62%
  • Wind: SW 15 km/h
  • Wind gust: 24 km/h

Sunday Evening

  • Rain: 10%
  • Humidity: 74%
  • Wind: S 13 km/h
  • Wind gust: 23 km/h

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...