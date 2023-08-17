BMW Championship weather forecast: Will there be wind gusts delay at the Olympia Fields Country Club event?

PGA Tour players will head for the next FedEx Playoff event, the BMW Championship, which will take place this week at the Olympia Field Country Club from August 17 to August 20. The tournament features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers in the FedEx standings.
The weather this week will be mixed. Starting on Thursday, August 17 there is a high chance of potential delay early in the morning. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph are expected but as the day progresses gusts will slow down to around 20-25 mph.
According to DK Network, there is a 53 percent chance of precipitation with temperatures to be around 81 degrees Fahrenheit and lows will be around 58 degrees Fahrenheit.
The next three days will be sunny with a low chance of precipitation. On Friday, August 18, there is only a five percent chance of rainfall with winds to be around seven mph and temperatures of around 81 degrees Fahrenheit and lows will be around 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
On Saturday, August 19, there is again a five percent chance of precipitation and will have a bright sunny day.
The final fourth round will have the highest temperature of four days, hovering between 88 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Below is the weather report for all four days of the 2023 BMW Championship:
Thursday, August 17
- High temperature: 81 degrees
- Low temperature: 58 degrees
- Rainfall: 53℅ Chance of precipitation
- Wind: 15 mph
Friday, August 18
- High temperature: 81 degrees
- Low temperature: 61 degrees
- Rainfall: 5% chance of precipitation
- Wind: 7 mph
Saturday, August 19
- High temperature: 87 degrees
- Low temperature: 67 degrees
- Rainfall: 5% chance of precipitation
- Wind: 9 mph
Sunday, August 20
- High temperature: 88 degrees
- Low temperature: 68 degrees
- Rainfall: 5% chance of rainfall
- Wind: 10 mph
Olympia Fields Country Club Short-Term Forecast
The BMW Championship will be held at the Olympia Country Golf Club and here is the short-term weather forecast for all four days of the tournament as per The Weather Network:
August 17
Thursday Morning
- Humidity: 78%
- Wind: 26 km/h S
- Wind gust: 42 km/h
Thursday Afternoon
- Humidity: 73%
- Wind: 25 km/h W
- Wind gust: 41 km/h
Thursdays Evening
- Humidity: 64%
- Wind: 17 km/h NW
- Wind gust: 36km/h
August 18
Friday morning
- Rain: 0%
- Humidity: 82%
- Wind: 6 mph NW
- Wind gust: 13 mph
Friday Afternoon
- Rain:10%
- Humidity: 60%
- Wind: NE 9 km/h
- Wind gust: 15 km/h
Friday Evening
- Rain: 10%
- Humidity: 72%
- Wind: S 10 km/h
- Wind gust: 18 km/h
August 19
Saturday Morning
- Rain: 20%
- Humidity: 77%
- Wind: S 14 km/h
- Wind gust: 26 km/h
Saturday Afternoon
- Rain: 20%
- Humidity: 61%
- Wind: S 18 km/h
- Wind gust: 29 km/h
Saturday Evening
- Rain: 10%
- Humidity: 69%
- Wind: S 14 km/h
- Wind gust: 24 km/h
August 20
Sunday morning
- Rain: 20%
- Humidity: 78%
- Wind: SW 15 km/h
- Wind gust: 24 km/h
Sunday Afternoon
- Rain: 10%
- Humidity: 62%
- Wind: SW 15 km/h
- Wind gust: 24 km/h
Sunday Evening
- Rain: 10%
- Humidity: 74%
- Wind: S 13 km/h
- Wind gust: 23 km/h