BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Unlike the second round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, where Ludvig Aberg took the solo lead, the action on moving day was a bit more thrilling. Entering the final round of the event in the lead will be two pro golfers, Alex Noren and Adrien Saddier.

Ad

After two rounds of 5-under and 4-under, Noren began the penultimate round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a bogey on the first hole. However, after two consecutive even pars, he struck a birdie on the fourth hole. Noren went on carding five more birdies in the round, and finished with an eagle on the eighteenth hole. Noren, however, also carded a bogey on the 13th hole.

Saddier, on the other hand, started off strong, with an even par, followed by a birdie. But he ended up carding a bogey on the third hole, but made up for it with another birdie on the fourth hole. He went bogey-free for the remaining round, carding six more birdies.

Ad

Trending

Chasing them, with just two strokes behind, is Tyrrell Hatton. Viktor Hovland will enter the final round of the BMW PGA Championship in solo fourth, being just one stroke behind Hatton, with not much to make up.

With just 18 more holes to play, Sunday will end up being an even more thrilling round at the Wentworth Club.

BMW PGA Championship 2025 R3 tee timings and pairings explored:

Here are the final tee timings and pairings for the final round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship (All times ET and BST):

1.55am (6.55am): Angel Hidalgo, Jeff Winther

Angel Hidalgo, Jeff Winther 2.05am (7.05am): Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters

Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters 2.15m (7.15am): Jorge Campillo, Jeong weon Ko, Tommy Fleetwood

Jorge Campillo, Jeong weon Ko, Tommy Fleetwood 2.25am (7.25am): Joose Luiten, Yannik Paul, Daniel Hillier

Joose Luiten, Yannik Paul, Daniel Hillier 2.35am (7.35am): Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten

Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten 2.45am (7.45am): Rory McIlroy, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Rory McIlroy, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2.55am (7.55am): Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry, Shaun Norris

Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry, Shaun Norris 3.10am (8.10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazabal

Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazabal 3.20am (8.20am): Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kabori, Adam Scott

Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kabori, Adam Scott 3.30am (8.30am): Ryan Gerard, Angel Ayora, Johannes Veerman

Ryan Gerard, Angel Ayora, Johannes Veerman 3.40am (8.40am): Justin Rose, Joakim Lagergren, Dylan Naidoo

Justin Rose, Joakim Lagergren, Dylan Naidoo 3.50am (8.50am): Sean Crocker, Jon Rahm, Yuto Katsuragawa

Sean Crocker, Jon Rahm, Yuto Katsuragawa 4.00am (9.00am): Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Shane Lowry

Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Shane Lowry 4.15am (9.15am): Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Connor Syme

Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Connor Syme 4.25am (9.25am): Antoine Rozner, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Antoine Rozner, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4.35am (9.35am): Hideki Matsuyama, Marco Penge, Darius van Driel

Hideki Matsuyama, Marco Penge, Darius van Driel 4.45am (9.45am): Martin Couvra, Elvis Smylie, Tom McKibbin

Martin Couvra, Elvis Smylie, Tom McKibbin 4.55am (9.55am): Jacques Kruyswijk, Laurie Canter, Min Woo Lee

Jacques Kruyswijk, Laurie Canter, Min Woo Lee 5.05am (10.05am): Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Richie Ramsay

Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Richie Ramsay 5.20am (10.20am): Adrian Otaegui, Oliver Lindell, Francesco Laporta

Adrian Otaegui, Oliver Lindell, Francesco Laporta 5.30am (10.30am): Tom Vaillant, Kristoffer Reitan, Guido Migliozzi

Tom Vaillant, Kristoffer Reitan, Guido Migliozzi 5.40am (10.40am): Joaquin Niemann, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai

Joaquin Niemann, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai 5.50am (10.50am): Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed 6.00am (11.00am): Harry Hall, Darren Fichardt, Viktor Hovland

Harry Hall, Darren Fichardt, Viktor Hovland 6.10am (11.10am): Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Adrien Saddier

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More