BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Unlike the second round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, where Ludvig Aberg took the solo lead, the action on moving day was a bit more thrilling. Entering the final round of the event in the lead will be two pro golfers, Alex Noren and Adrien Saddier.
After two rounds of 5-under and 4-under, Noren began the penultimate round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a bogey on the first hole. However, after two consecutive even pars, he struck a birdie on the fourth hole. Noren went on carding five more birdies in the round, and finished with an eagle on the eighteenth hole. Noren, however, also carded a bogey on the 13th hole.
Saddier, on the other hand, started off strong, with an even par, followed by a birdie. But he ended up carding a bogey on the third hole, but made up for it with another birdie on the fourth hole. He went bogey-free for the remaining round, carding six more birdies.
Chasing them, with just two strokes behind, is Tyrrell Hatton. Viktor Hovland will enter the final round of the BMW PGA Championship in solo fourth, being just one stroke behind Hatton, with not much to make up.
With just 18 more holes to play, Sunday will end up being an even more thrilling round at the Wentworth Club.
BMW PGA Championship 2025 R3 tee timings and pairings explored:
Here are the final tee timings and pairings for the final round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship (All times ET and BST):
- 1.55am (6.55am): Angel Hidalgo, Jeff Winther
- 2.05am (7.05am): Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters
- 2.15m (7.15am): Jorge Campillo, Jeong weon Ko, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.25am (7.25am): Joose Luiten, Yannik Paul, Daniel Hillier
- 2.35am (7.35am): Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten
- 2.45am (7.45am): Rory McIlroy, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 2.55am (7.55am): Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry, Shaun Norris
- 3.10am (8.10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazabal
- 3.20am (8.20am): Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kabori, Adam Scott
- 3.30am (8.30am): Ryan Gerard, Angel Ayora, Johannes Veerman
- 3.40am (8.40am): Justin Rose, Joakim Lagergren, Dylan Naidoo
- 3.50am (8.50am): Sean Crocker, Jon Rahm, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 4.00am (9.00am): Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Shane Lowry
- 4.15am (9.15am): Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Connor Syme
- 4.25am (9.25am): Antoine Rozner, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 4.35am (9.35am): Hideki Matsuyama, Marco Penge, Darius van Driel
- 4.45am (9.45am): Martin Couvra, Elvis Smylie, Tom McKibbin
- 4.55am (9.55am): Jacques Kruyswijk, Laurie Canter, Min Woo Lee
- 5.05am (10.05am): Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Richie Ramsay
- 5.20am (10.20am): Adrian Otaegui, Oliver Lindell, Francesco Laporta
- 5.30am (10.30am): Tom Vaillant, Kristoffer Reitan, Guido Migliozzi
- 5.40am (10.40am): Joaquin Niemann, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai
- 5.50am (10.50am): Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
- 6.00am (11.00am): Harry Hall, Darren Fichardt, Viktor Hovland
- 6.10am (11.10am): Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Adrien Saddier