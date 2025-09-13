Who is leading the BMW PGA Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

September 13 marks the conclusion of the third round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. Wentworth Golf Club is hosting the tournament this year, and so far, the course's layout has given the golfers a tough time. After 36 holes, 78 golfers managed to make it through, with the event cut being set at 2 under par.

Following the tournament's third round, Adrien Saddier and Alex Noren are tied for first place with a total score of 15 under par. Talking about Noren's third round, he managed to play a rollercoaster round that consisted of 2 bogeys, 6 birdies, and 1 eagle. Noren had his best round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship thus far, finishing with a total score of 66, or 6 under par.

Adrien Saddier, on the other hand, played a more consistent third round, recording only one bogey and eight birdies. Saddier was in excellent form and ended with a total score of 65, which is 7 strokes under par; interestingly, this was also his best round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship thus far. After both of them, Tyrrell Hatton is currently in solo third place with a score of 13 under par.

How does the BMW PGA Championship's leaderboard look after Round Three?

BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Talking a bit more about this year's BMW PGA Championship leaderboard, here's a full look at it:

T1 Alex Norén (-15)

T1 Adrien Saddier (-15)

3 Tyrrell Hatton (-13)

4 Viktor Hovland (-12)

5 Darren Fichardt (-11)

T6 Ludvig Åberg (-10)

T6 Ewen Ferguson (-10)

T6 Aaron Rai (-10)

T6 Patrick Reed (-10)

T6 Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)

T6 Harry Hall (-10)

T12 Richie Ramsay (-9)

T12 Adrián Otaegui (-9)

T12 Oliver Lindell (-9)

T12 Francesco Laporta (-9)

T12 Tom Vaillant (-9)

T12 Kristoffer Reitan (-9)

T12 Guido Migliozzi (-9)

T12 Joaquin Niemann (-9)

20 Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T21 Marco Penge (-8)

T21 Darius van Driel (-8)

T21 Martin Couvra (-8)

T21 Elvis Smylie (-8)

T21 Tom McKibbin (-8)

T21 Jacques Kruyswijk (-8)

T21 Laurie Canter (-8)

T21 Min Woo Lee (-8)

T21 Matt Wallace (-8)

T21 Erik van Rooyen (-8)

T31 Justin Rose (-7)

T31 Joakim Lagergren (-7)

T31 Dylan Naidoo (-7)

T31 Sean Crocker (-7)

T31 Jon Rahm (-7)

T31 Brandon Stone (-7)

T31 Yuto Katsuragawa (-7)

T31 Eugenio Chacarra (-7)

T31 Shane Lowry (-7)

T31 Jordan Smith (-7)

T31 Haotong Li (-7)

T31 Antoine Rozner (-7)

T31 Connor Syme (-7)

T31 Si Woo Kim (-7)

T31 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-7)

T46 Pablo Larrazábal (-6)

T46 Sam Bairstow (-6)

T46 Kazuma Kobori (-6)

T46 Adam Scott (-6)

T46 Ryan Gerard (-6)

T46 Ángel Ayora (-6)

T46 Johannes Veerman (-6)

T53 Daniel Hillier (-5)

T53 Rory McIlroy (-5)

T53 Brandon Robinson Thompson (-5)

T53 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-5)

T53 Ryan Fox (-5)

T53 Thomas Detry (-5)

T53 Shaun Norris (-5)

T53 Ricardo Gouveia (-5)

T53 Fabrizio Zanotti (-5)

T62 Casey Jarvis (-4)

T62 David Ravetto (-4)

T62 Dan Bradbury (-4)

T62 Joost Luiten (-4)

T62 Yannik Paul (-4)

T67 Ángel Hidalgo (-3)

T67 Jeff Winther (-3)

T67 Danny Willett (-3)

T67 Thomas Pieters (-3)

T67 Jorge Campillo (-3)

T67 Jeong Weon Ko (-3)

T67 Tommy Fleetwood (-3)

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More