Who is Adrien Saddier? All you need to know

Adrien Saddier clinched his first ever DP World Tour title at the Italian Open, on his 200th start on the league this week. He finished two strokes ahead of runner-up Martin Couvra after an excellent final round.

Saddier recorded a spectacular performance in the final round of the Italian Open on Sunday (June 29). He hit six birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 4-under 66. His total score was 14-under.

As the top-two finishers, both him and Couvra have secured a spot at the Open Championship next month. This will be their debut at the Major Championship.

Ahead of the final Major of the year, let us find out more about Adrien Saddier.

Early Life

Adrien Saddier was born on May 15th, 1992 in La Roche-sur-Foron, France. His father introduced him to golf when he was four-years-old, and he started playing at the Esery Golf Club.

Saddier won his first amateur title at the 2010 Grand Prix de Montpellier Massane. He went on to win three more amateur tournaments and even represented France at the 2013 European Amateur Team Championship. The French team finished third.

When did Adrien Saddier turn pro?

Adrien Saddier in 2013 (Source: Getty)

Adrien Saddier turned pro in 2013. That same year, he secured his DP World Tour card through Q-school.

However, a shoulder injury put a damper on his rookie season. He finished 127th that year and lost his membership. The next few years, he played mostly on the Challenge Tour, picking up his first professional victory in 2016. Saddier won the Fred Olsen Challenge de España that year on the Tour.

A headway in his career came soon after, when he finished 13th on the Challenge Tour, earning back his membership on the European circuit for the 2018 season.

So far, he has made 200 starts on the Tour and is currently ranked 10th in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai rankings.

Personal Life

Adrien Saddier currently resides in Aix-les-Bains in France. He is married to Marie Fourquiette. They have a son together.

Saddier had planned to play at the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in July. However, his plans have dramatically changed following his Open Championship qualification.

Instead of travelling to the United States, the ace golfer will now be playing with some of the world's top golfers at Royal Portrush next month, where he is hoping to bring his family along.

"I'll have to cancel my flight to the U.S. for the Barracuda Championship! But yeah, it's great, it will be a nice event. And I'm sure my parents and maybe my wife will come, so it'll be nice," he said via the DP World Tour.

Saddier has never competed at a Major Championship before.

