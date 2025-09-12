  • home icon
  What is the projected cutline at the BMW PGA Championship 2025?

What is the projected cutline at the BMW PGA Championship 2025?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:43 GMT
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship is currently taking place at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. The tournament features a competitive field of 138 golfers, out of whom only 70 are planned to make the cut and play during the weekend. This year's field consists of some big names such as Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and many others.

The tournament's second round is currently underway, and the leaderboard appears to be very tight. As of this writing, Ludvig Aberg is leading the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a total score of 12 under par. He has yet to complete his second round campaign as he is through hole 16 (as of this writing).

Followed by Aberg, Viktor Hovland, one of the few golfers who has completed his second round, is in second place with a total score of 11 under par.

Currently, the projected cutline for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship after 36 holes is 2 under par. As of this writing, 79 golfers are expected to make the cut and play the weekend game on the Wentworth Golf Club.

How much money will the winner of the BMW PGA Championship receive?

BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

The BMW PGA Championship features a record prize pool of $9 million this season, with the winner receiving $1.53 million. Talking a bit more about the prize distribution of this year's tournament, here's an in-depth look at it:

  • 1st – $1.53 million
  • 2nd – $990,000
  • 3rd – $567,000
  • 4th – $450,000
  • 5th – $381,600
  • 6th – $315,000
  • 7th – $270,000
  • 8th – $225,000
  • 9th – $201,600
  • 10th – $180,000
  • 11th – $165,600
  • 12th – $154,800
  • 13th – $144,900
  • 14th – $137,700
  • 15th – $132,300
  • 16th – $126,900
  • 17th – $121,500
  • 18th – $116,100
  • 19th – $111,600
  • 20th – $108,000
  • 21st – $104,400
  • 22nd – $101,700
  • 23rd – $99,000
  • 24th – $96,300
  • 25th – $93,600
  • 26th – $90,900
  • 27th – $88,200
  • 28th – $85,500
  • 29th – $82,800
  • 30th – $80,100
  • 31st – $77,400
  • 32nd – $74,700
  • 33rd – $72,000
  • 34th – $69,300
  • 35th – $66,600
  • 36th – $63,900
  • 37th – $62,100
  • 38th – $60,300
  • 39th – $58,500
  • 40th – $56,700
  • 41st – $54,900
  • 42nd – $53,100
  • 43rd – $51,300
  • 44th – $49,500
  • 45th – $47,700
  • 46th – $45,900
  • 47th – $44,100
  • 48th – $42,300
  • 49th – $40,500
  • 50th – $38,700
  • 51st – $36,900
  • 52nd – $35,100
  • 53rd – $33,300
  • 54th – $31,500
  • 55th – $30,600
  • 56th – $29,700
  • 57th – $28,800
  • 58th – $27,900
  • 59th – $27,000
  • 60th – $26,100
  • 61st – $25,200
  • 62nd – $24,300
  • 63rd – $23,400
  • 64th – $22,500
  • 65th – $21,600
  • 66th – $20,700
  • 67th – $19,800
  • 68th – $18,900
  • 69th – $18,000
  • 70th – $17,100
Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

