What is the projected cutline at the BMW PGA Championship 2025?

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship is currently taking place at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. The tournament features a competitive field of 138 golfers, out of whom only 70 are planned to make the cut and play during the weekend. This year's field consists of some big names such as Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and many others.

The tournament's second round is currently underway, and the leaderboard appears to be very tight. As of this writing, Ludvig Aberg is leading the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a total score of 12 under par. He has yet to complete his second round campaign as he is through hole 16 (as of this writing).

Followed by Aberg, Viktor Hovland, one of the few golfers who has completed his second round, is in second place with a total score of 11 under par.

Currently, the projected cutline for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship after 36 holes is 2 under par. As of this writing, 79 golfers are expected to make the cut and play the weekend game on the Wentworth Golf Club.

How much money will the winner of the BMW PGA Championship receive?

The BMW PGA Championship features a record prize pool of $9 million this season, with the winner receiving $1.53 million. Talking a bit more about the prize distribution of this year's tournament, here's an in-depth look at it:

1st – $1.53 million

2nd – $990,000

3rd – $567,000

4th – $450,000

5th – $381,600

6th – $315,000

7th – $270,000

8th – $225,000

9th – $201,600

10th – $180,000

11th – $165,600

12th – $154,800

13th – $144,900

14th – $137,700

15th – $132,300

16th – $126,900

17th – $121,500

18th – $116,100

19th – $111,600

20th – $108,000

21st – $104,400

22nd – $101,700

23rd – $99,000

24th – $96,300

25th – $93,600

26th – $90,900

27th – $88,200

28th – $85,500

29th – $82,800

30th – $80,100

31st – $77,400

32nd – $74,700

33rd – $72,000

34th – $69,300

35th – $66,600

36th – $63,900

37th – $62,100

38th – $60,300

39th – $58,500

40th – $56,700

41st – $54,900

42nd – $53,100

43rd – $51,300

44th – $49,500

45th – $47,700

46th – $45,900

47th – $44,100

48th – $42,300

49th – $40,500

50th – $38,700

51st – $36,900

52nd – $35,100

53rd – $33,300

54th – $31,500

55th – $30,600

56th – $29,700

57th – $28,800

58th – $27,900

59th – $27,000

60th – $26,100

61st – $25,200

62nd – $24,300

63rd – $23,400

64th – $22,500

65th – $21,600

66th – $20,700

67th – $19,800

68th – $18,900

69th – $18,000

70th – $17,100

