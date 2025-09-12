What is the projected cutline at the BMW PGA Championship 2025?

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship is currently taking place at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. The tournament features a competitive field of 138 golfers, out of whom only 70 are planned to make the cut and play during the weekend. This year's field consists of some big names such as Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and many others.
The tournament's second round is currently underway, and the leaderboard appears to be very tight. As of this writing, Ludvig Aberg is leading the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a total score of 12 under par. He has yet to complete his second round campaign as he is through hole 16 (as of this writing).
Followed by Aberg, Viktor Hovland, one of the few golfers who has completed his second round, is in second place with a total score of 11 under par.
Currently, the projected cutline for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship after 36 holes is 2 under par. As of this writing, 79 golfers are expected to make the cut and play the weekend game on the Wentworth Golf Club.
How much money will the winner of the BMW PGA Championship receive?
The BMW PGA Championship features a record prize pool of $9 million this season, with the winner receiving $1.53 million. Talking a bit more about the prize distribution of this year's tournament, here's an in-depth look at it:
- 1st – $1.53 million
- 2nd – $990,000
- 3rd – $567,000
- 4th – $450,000
- 5th – $381,600
- 6th – $315,000
- 7th – $270,000
- 8th – $225,000
- 9th – $201,600
- 10th – $180,000
- 11th – $165,600
- 12th – $154,800
- 13th – $144,900
- 14th – $137,700
- 15th – $132,300
- 16th – $126,900
- 17th – $121,500
- 18th – $116,100
- 19th – $111,600
- 20th – $108,000
- 21st – $104,400
- 22nd – $101,700
- 23rd – $99,000
- 24th – $96,300
- 25th – $93,600
- 26th – $90,900
- 27th – $88,200
- 28th – $85,500
- 29th – $82,800
- 30th – $80,100
- 31st – $77,400
- 32nd – $74,700
- 33rd – $72,000
- 34th – $69,300
- 35th – $66,600
- 36th – $63,900
- 37th – $62,100
- 38th – $60,300
- 39th – $58,500
- 40th – $56,700
- 41st – $54,900
- 42nd – $53,100
- 43rd – $51,300
- 44th – $49,500
- 45th – $47,700
- 46th – $45,900
- 47th – $44,100
- 48th – $42,300
- 49th – $40,500
- 50th – $38,700
- 51st – $36,900
- 52nd – $35,100
- 53rd – $33,300
- 54th – $31,500
- 55th – $30,600
- 56th – $29,700
- 57th – $28,800
- 58th – $27,900
- 59th – $27,000
- 60th – $26,100
- 61st – $25,200
- 62nd – $24,300
- 63rd – $23,400
- 64th – $22,500
- 65th – $21,600
- 66th – $20,700
- 67th – $19,800
- 68th – $18,900
- 69th – $18,000
- 70th – $17,100