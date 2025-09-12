Justin Rose teases his opening drive conversation with Billy Horschel at BMW PGA Championship

Justin Rose and Billy Horschel teed off at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, September 11. During their opening drive, they were photographed having a conversation, and Rose later revealed that they were talking about soccer.

The BMW Golfsport shared a picture of Rose and Horschel walking down Wentworth Club’s third hole. They appeared to be deep in conversation, both oblivious to the camera.

The post’s caption read:

“The opening drive. Time to make inroads at the BMW PGA Championship.”

Justin Rose reposted the picture on his Instagram story, writing,

“Talking all things @premiereleague with @billyho_golf”

Both Justin Rose and Billy Horschel are avid soccer fans. The former supports Chelsea, while the latter is a huge West Ham supporter.

Rose has always been vocal about his love for Chelsea, revealing that he and his son usually bond over the game. In 2020, he told Forbes his son is not a golfer, but loves soccer, and as a result, he has also grown to love the game as well.

In 2024, Justin Rose played a round of golf with England’s soccer captain and Bayern Munich’s striker, Harry Kane. He shared a picture of himself and Kane on the course, writing,

“It was team @FCBayern @ChelseaFC out on the course… @HKane 🤝”

Meanwhile, Billy Horschel fell in love with soccer after watching the 2005 Sports film, Green Street. He developed a deep liking for West Ham after watching the movie and has been a huge supporter of the club ever since.

Earlier this year, Horschel revealed that he always pays attention to the West Ham team to monitor their performance throughout the season. He has also been spotted with a West Ham-themed golf bag on multiple occasions during tournaments.

Justin Rose says it’s ‘great to see’ his friend Billy Horschel back on the course following injury

Billy Horschel underwent surgery on his right hip in May and has been away from the course for about four months. Following his recovery, he made his return to competition at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

During a press conference at Wentworth Club, Justin Rose was asked to share how it felt to be paired with Billy Horschel for the tournament’s first round. The 11-time DP World Tour winner shared that he was happy to see Horschel back on the course, praising him for his tenacity and dedication to the game.

“Billy [Horschel] always turns up to play the DP World Tour with great enthusiasm. Great to see him back after a setback this year and injury and surgery. He's looking in good spirits. Always good to see a fellow competitor bounce back through something like that,” Justin Rose said.

Rose had a great first round at the BMW PGA Championship, finishing with 5-under, which placed him in a tie for eighth. On the other hand, Horschel struggled through his round and posted 1-over, landing in a tie for 106th.

