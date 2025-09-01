Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane wants 2026 Camp Nou move, Chelsea make Fermin Lopez decision, and more - September 1, 2025

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, August 31, in LaLiga. Lamine Yamal sent the LaLiga champions ahead from the spot in the 40th minute, but Fran Perez equalized for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane has decided to join the Catalans at the end of this season. Elsewhere, Chelsea have set a budget for their pursuit of Fermin Lopez this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 1, 2025.

Harry Kane wants 2026 Camp Nou move

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has informed Barcelona that he wants to move to Camp Nou next summer, according to Fichajes. The Englishman is one of the most feared striker in the world and currently plies his trade with Bayern Munich.

Kane scored goals galore during his time in England with Tottenham Hotspur, finishing with 280 goals from 435 games. He moved to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2023, and has been a hit in Bundesliga as well.

The 32-year-old has scored 91 goals from 100 games with the Bavarians and helped them win the league last season. However, Kane is already eyeing the next chapter in his career, and now wants to conquer LaLiga with the Catalans.

The Spanish champions are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires next summer. Barcelona view Kane as the ideal replacement for the legendary Pole.

The Catalans believe that the Englishman can be a fine fit in Hansi Flick's tactics as well. Interestingly, Kane will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich next summer, so he could be available for a reduced fee.

Chelsea make Fermin Lopez decision

Fermin Lopez

Chelsea have decided not to offer more than €50m for Fermin Lopez, according to El Chiringuito. The Spanish midfielder remains heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer.

Lopez registered eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games in all competitions for the Catalans last season. While he was not a first team regular, the 22-year-old played a key role in the Spanish giants' domestic treble winning campaign.

However, Lopez's situation isn't expected to improve this summer, prompting talk of an exit. Chelsea remain eager to prise him away, but the Spaniard is yet to make a decision on his future.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona want €90m to let their prized asset leave. The Blues, however, have already submitted their opening proposal for the player, and have no plans to return with an improved offer.

Inigo Martinez's decision to leave Barcelona explained

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez left Barcelona because he received an offer he couldn't refuse, according to SPORT. The Spanish defender was a mainstay at the back for Hansi Flick's side last season.

However, Martinez's contract at Camp Nou was due to expire in 2026, and he was given no assurances by sporting manager Deco about his future. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr arrived at the table, offer the player annual wages of €20m to move to the Middle East. The 34-year-old was on a yearly salary of €6m at Camp Nou, and he decided to join the Saud club to secure his financial future.

