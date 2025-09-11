Who is leading the BMW PGA Championship 2025 after Round 1 was suspended? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Waters, is currently suspended. After play was stopped due to poor visibility conditions, the first round of this contest was being led by two golfers.

Both Tom Vaillant and Ludvig Aberg secured the joint leader's spot on the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. The golfers scored a total 8 under par over the first 18 holes of play. Aberg secured a total nine birdies on Thursday's round whereas Vaillant bagged ten.

Below Aberg and Vaillant, the solo third spot on the 2025 BMW PGA Championship leaderboard is currently occupied by Casey Jarvis. The golfer secured a total 7 under par score after playing 18 holes at Wentworth. On the fourth spot of the leaderboard, there are currently four golfers.

Antoine Rozner, Matt Fitzpatrick, Richie Ramsay and Joakim Lagergren have secured a T4 on the 2025 BMW PGA Championship leaderboard. All of those four golfers have secured a total 6 under par after the first 18 holes of play. The eighth spot of the leaderboard has a lot of popular names like Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy ended his first round of BMW PGA Championship with a total 3 under par total. The Northern Irishman, who's coming off a fresh win at the Amgen Irish Open, is currently placed in T33. Mcllroy scored five birdies and two bogyes while playing in the first round.

2025 BMW PGA Championship full leaderboard explored till play was suspended

Here's a detailed look at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship leaderboard after play got suspended. Take a look:

T1 - Tom Vaillant (-8)

T1 - Ludvig Aberg (-8)

3 - Casey Jarvis (-7)

T4 - Antoine Rozner (-6)

T4 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T4 - Richie Ramsay (-6)

T4 - Joakim Lagergren (-6)

T8 - Justin Rose (-5)

T8 - Ewen Ferguson (-5)

T8 - Sam Bairstow (-5)

T8 - Oliver Lindell (-5)

T8 - Darren Fichardt (-5)

T8 - Adrian Otaegui (-5)

T8 - Viktor Hovland (-5)

T8 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T8 - Alex Noren (-5)

T17 - Jeong Weon Ko (-4)

T17 - David Micheluzzi (-4)

T17 - Aaron Cockerill (-4)

T17 - Martin Couvra (-4)

T17 - Harry Hall (-4)

T17 - Min Woo Lee (-4)

T17 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T17 - Hideki Matsuyama (-4)

T17 - Jacques Kruyswijk (-4)

T17 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (-4)

T17 - Francesco Molinari (-4)

T17 - David Ravetto (-4)

T17 - Marco Penge (-4)

T17 - Pablo Larrazábal (-4, thru 16)

T17 - Daniel Hillier (-4, thru 16)

T17 - Marcus Armitage (-4, thru 12)

T33 - Marcel Schneider (-3)

T33 - Connor Syme (-3)

T33 - Matt Wallace (-3)

T33 - Patrick Reed (-3)

T33 - Eugenio Chacarra (-3)

T33 - Tom McKibbin (-3)

T33 - Dylan Naidoo (-3)

T33 - Yannik Paul (-3)

T33 - Kazuma Kobori (-3)

T33 - Fabrizio Zanotti (-3)

T33 - Frederic Lacroix (-3)

T33 - Adrien Saddier (-3)

T33 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T33 - Rory McIlroy (-3)

T33 - Thomas Detry (-3)

T33 - Ryggs Johnston (-3, thru 16)

T33 - Yuto Katsuragawa (-3, thru 15)

T50 - Angel Ayora (-2)

T50 - Haotong Li (-2)

T50 - Johannes Veermann (-2)

T50 - Dylan Frittelli (-2)

T50 - Jhonattan Vegas (-2)

T50 - Adam Scott (-2)

T50 - Ugo Coussaud (-2)

T50 - Alex Fitzpatrick (-2)

T50 - Jeff Winther (-2)

T50 - Danny Willett (-2)

T50 - Niklas Norgaard (-2, thru 16)

T50 - Thomas Pieters (-2, thru 16)

T50 - Jordan Smith (-2, thru 16)

T50 - Shaun Norris (-2, thru 15)

T50 - Todd Clements (-2, thru 15)

T50 - Andrea Pavan (-2, thru 13)

T50 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-2, thru 13)

T67 - Brandon Stone (-1)

T67 - Dale Whitnell (-1)

T67 - Nicolai von Dellingshausen (-1)

T67 - Si Woo Kim (-1)

T67 - Patrick Rodgers (-1)

T67 - Elvis Smylie (-1)

T67 - Angel Hidalgo (-1)

T67 - Joe Dean (-1)

T67 - Calum Hill (-1)

T67 - Shubhankar Sharma (-1)

T67 - Manuel Elvira (-1)

T67 - Scott Jamieson (-1)

T67 - Nacho Elvira (-1)

T67 - Julien Guerrier (-1)

T67 - Matti Schmid (-1)

T67 - Robert MacIntyre (-1)

T67 - Jon Rahm (-1)

T67 - Darius Van Driel (-1, thru 15)

T67 - Joost Luiten (-1, thru 13)

T86 - Ivan Cantero (par)

T86 - Jaydeen Schaper (par)

T86 - Joaquin Niemann (par)

T86 - Francesco Molinari (par)

T86 - John Parry (par)

T86 - Romain Langasque (par)

T86 - Erik van Rooyen (par)

T86 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (par)

T86 - Matthew Jordan (par)

T86 - Zander Lombard (par)

T86 - Dean Burmester (par)

T86 - Kristoffer Reitan (par)

T86 - Luke Donald (par)

T86 - Guido Migliozzi (par, thru 16)

T86 - Simon Forsström (par, thru 14)

T86 - Sean Crocker (par, thru 13)

T86 - Matthew Baldwin (par, thru 13)

T86 - Maximilian Kieffer (par, thru 12)

T86 - Jason Scrivener (par, thru 12)

T86 - Callum Shinkwin (par, thru 12)

T106 - Padraig Harrington (+1)

T106 - Laurie Canter (+1)

T106 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

T106 - Billy Horschel (+1)

T106 - Ryan Gerard (+1)

T106 - Richard Mansell (+1)

T106 - Dan Bradbury (+1)

T106 - Rasmus Neergard-Petersen (+1)

T106 - Paul O'Hara (+1)

T106 - Ben Schmidt (+1)

T106 - Ryan Fox (+1)

T106 - Thriston Lawrence (+1)

T106 - Jorge Campillo (+1, thru 16)

T119 - Michael Kim (+2)

T119 - Daniel Brown (+2)

T119 - Jordan Gumberg (+2)

T119 - Ricardo Gouveia (+2)

T119 - Bernd Wiesberger (+2)

T119 - Rasmus Højgaard (+2)

T119 - Matteo Manassero (+2)

T126 - Thomas Aiken (+3)

T126 - Gavin Green (+3)

T126 - Brooks Koepka (+3)

T126 - Grant Forrest (+3)

T126 - Matthew Pavon (+3, thru 16)

T131 - Keita Nakajima (+4)

T131 - Corey Conners (+4)

T131 - Alejandro Del Rey (+4, thru 15)

T134 - Andy Sullivan (+5)

T134 - Adrian Meronk (+5)

T136 - Nicolai Hojgaard (+6)

T136 - Marcus Kinhult (+6)

