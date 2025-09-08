Watch: Ludvig Aberg shares his warm-up routine ahead of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship 

Ludvig Aberg is all set to step onto Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia, England to compete in this year's BMW PGA Championship. Before the tournament began, the Swedish professional was spotted warming up. In a clip shared by DP World Tour on Instagram, Aberg was spotted loosening up with some light stretches. His warm-up routine at Wentworth also included stretching his shoulder joints using his golf club. Watch Ludvig Aberg's full warm-up session before the 2025 BMW PGA Championship here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAberg, 25, has a lot of memories associated with this tournament at the Wentworth Golf Club. In 2023, the Ryder Cup rookie gained spotlight after making a stellar debut in the BMW PGA Championship. Ludvig Aberg secured back-to-back five birdies in the opening round. At the end of Round 1, Aberg scored 4-under par 68. In the second round, the golfer secured eight birdies.Aberg's ticket to the weekend was cemented as he secured a 36-hole total of 10-under par. On Day 3, Ludvig Aberg carded 6 under par 66 in the third round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. After Saturday's round, Aberg secured a two-stroke lead over Connor Syme and Tommy Fleetwood. However, the golfer faltered in the finals and secured a T10 finish. Last year, Ludvig Aberg ended up being a runner-up at the BMW PGA Championship. After four rounds of play, the two-time PGA Tour winner secured an 11-under-par total. He was tied in the second spot of the tournament leaderboard along with Adam Scott and Sam Burns. Ludvig Aberg reflects on the importance of Wentworth before the Ryder Cup Before Team Europe's Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald finalised his six wildcard picks, Aberg had a session with the press. The one-time DP World Tour winner was asked by a reporter about how important the BMW PGA Championship week will be for Team Europe members. While replying, Ludvig Aberg mentioned how Wentworth belongs to the list of his favourite tournaments. He said (quoted by ASAP Sports):&quot;Wentworth is one of my favourite tournaments... it's an unbelievable golf course. It's such a cool event and environment. On top of that, last time I played it two years ago we were paired together and we played the practise rounds together.&quot;While emphasizing the importance of playing with other Team Europe members, Aberg said:&quot;...you also get the competitive reps, like you said, playing together in a tournament setting. I think the more you play together with your partners and with your teammates, I think it's just going to benefit you... we learned that in Rome... it's a great thing to do that again this year.&quot;Aberg will be competing in his second Ryder Cup in the latter part of September this year. In 2023 Ryder Cup, the golfer was paired with Viktor Hovland for Saturday's foursomes. Aberg and Hovland stole the show away with a record 9 &amp; 7 victory over the pair of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. At the end of the 2023 Ryder Cup, Aberg secured two points for the winning European squad in four matches.