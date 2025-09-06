  • home icon
  • Rory McIlroy makes a bold Ryder Cup claim as he urges GB&I to beat USA in the Walker Cup

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Sep 06, 2025 21:02 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Tour Championship [Image via Imagn]

Starting September 26th, Rory McIlroy will be tasked with guiding Team Europe to their second consecutive Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black. Before that, however, the Northern Irishman sent a message to Team Great Britain & Ireland, who are all set to face Team USA in the Walker Cup.

On X (formerly Twitter), Golf Channel writer Brentley Romine revealed that Team Great Britain & Ireland received a video message ahead of their Walker Cup outing at Cypress Point. In this video message, McIlroy urged his fellow Europeans to beat Team USA.

However, it's worth noting that the 2025 Masters winner also made a bold Ryder Cup claim. McIlroy said:

“As someone who played a Walker Cup and wasn’t able to quite get it done, and then to go on to play Ryder Cups and be able to beat the Yanks in their own backyard, nothing feels better… Please beat them because I know we’re going to beat them at Bethpage.”
You can check Brentley Romnie's tweet about Rory McIlroy's message below:

While the Walker Cup begins tonight, Rory McIlroy is already in the middle of the Amgen Irish Open 2025. As of this writing, McIlroy has completed three rounds of golf in the DP World Tour tournament and is currently seated in T4 with a total score of 11-under par.

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
