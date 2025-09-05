Watch: LIV Golfer Ian Poulter's son Luke aces hole 3 at Cypress Point ahead of the Walker Cup

Ian Poulter has established himself as one of the biggest names in golf. He has won three PGA Tour events and is currently serving as team captain on the LIV Golf circuit. On the other hand, Poulter's son, Luke, a professional collegiate golfer, is looking to rise through the ranks. A video has surfaced online, which is a testament to Luke's growing potential as a golfer.On September 5, an X handle named Pro Golf Critic shared a post claiming that Luke Poulter hit a hole-in-one on Hole 3 at Cypress Point during a practice round. It was a fantastic shot that bounced towards the hole and went in straight. The practice round was for the 50th Walker Cup, which is scheduled for September 6-7, 2025, at the same golf course.The X post read,&quot;Video evidence of Luke Poulter’s Hole-in-one on #3 at Cypress Point during his practice round today. 9i from 155. Great spot! Personally, I’d rather make one on 15 or 16, but this will do! @WalkerCup&quot;Luke Poulter has been in fantastic form this season, performing well in the US Open and the Open qualifications. Luke also won his first collegiate tournament in 2025, at the Schenkel Invitational. He finished the competition with an 8-under-par score. Interestingly, he won the tournament by making a birdie on his last hole.When Luke participated in the Open Championship qualifications, he was standing against his father, too, as Ian Poulter was also looking for qualification in the final major of the season. Lee Westwood won that qualifier round, allowing him to compete in the 2025 Open Championship.Ian Poulter will be supporting his son, Luke Poulter, during the Walker CupGOLF: SEP 14 LIV Golf League Chicago - Source: GettyThe Walker Cup will be contested between Team USA (defending champions) and Team Great Britain. Luke Poulter will make his debut in this tournament as a member of Team Great Britain, and Ian Poulter intends to accompany his son during the two-day event to support him. Ian Poulter even held a dinner for the entire British team.Tyler Weaver, the highest-ranked golfer on Team Great Britain, even mentioned the dinner in an interview. Weaver remarked that speaking with a great legend like Ian Poulter helped him a lot. &quot;Being able to talk to him about the Ryder Cup and his experiences, having the chance to ask him questions, and what it means and how to play these events, how to deal with the pressure has been so important,&quot; the amateur golfer was quoted as saying by the BBC.Luke Poulter also stated in an interview that, while his father has not played a Walker Cup in his career, he has participated in the Ryder Cup, and he will be a tremendous influence on all golfers.