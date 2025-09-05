  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Watch: LIV Golfer Ian Poulter's son Luke aces hole 3 at Cypress Point ahead of the Walker Cup

Watch: LIV Golfer Ian Poulter's son Luke aces hole 3 at Cypress Point ahead of the Walker Cup

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:57 GMT
LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

Ian Poulter has established himself as one of the biggest names in golf. He has won three PGA Tour events and is currently serving as team captain on the LIV Golf circuit. On the other hand, Poulter's son, Luke, a professional collegiate golfer, is looking to rise through the ranks. A video has surfaced online, which is a testament to Luke's growing potential as a golfer.

Ad

On September 5, an X handle named Pro Golf Critic shared a post claiming that Luke Poulter hit a hole-in-one on Hole 3 at Cypress Point during a practice round. It was a fantastic shot that bounced towards the hole and went in straight. The practice round was for the 50th Walker Cup, which is scheduled for September 6-7, 2025, at the same golf course.

The X post read,

"Video evidence of Luke Poulter’s Hole-in-one on #3 at Cypress Point during his practice round today. 9i from 155. Great spot! Personally, I’d rather make one on 15 or 16, but this will do! @WalkerCup"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Luke Poulter has been in fantastic form this season, performing well in the US Open and the Open qualifications. Luke also won his first collegiate tournament in 2025, at the Schenkel Invitational. He finished the competition with an 8-under-par score. Interestingly, he won the tournament by making a birdie on his last hole.

When Luke participated in the Open Championship qualifications, he was standing against his father, too, as Ian Poulter was also looking for qualification in the final major of the season. Lee Westwood won that qualifier round, allowing him to compete in the 2025 Open Championship.

Ad

Ian Poulter will be supporting his son, Luke Poulter, during the Walker Cup

GOLF: SEP 14 LIV Golf League Chicago - Source: Getty
GOLF: SEP 14 LIV Golf League Chicago - Source: Getty

The Walker Cup will be contested between Team USA (defending champions) and Team Great Britain. Luke Poulter will make his debut in this tournament as a member of Team Great Britain, and Ian Poulter intends to accompany his son during the two-day event to support him. Ian Poulter even held a dinner for the entire British team.

Ad

Tyler Weaver, the highest-ranked golfer on Team Great Britain, even mentioned the dinner in an interview. Weaver remarked that speaking with a great legend like Ian Poulter helped him a lot.

"Being able to talk to him about the Ryder Cup and his experiences, having the chance to ask him questions, and what it means and how to play these events, how to deal with the pressure has been so important," the amateur golfer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Luke Poulter also stated in an interview that, while his father has not played a Walker Cup in his career, he has participated in the Ryder Cup, and he will be a tremendous influence on all golfers.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications