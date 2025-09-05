WATCH: LIV star Ian Poulter’s son Luke celebrates after making his first-ever ace

Ian Poulter’s Son, Luke Poulter, is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California. Ahead of the tournament, he made his first-ever hole-in-one during a practice round.A video shared on X by Pro Golf Critic captured the moment Luke made an ace at Cypress Point Club’s par-3 third hole. He could be seen steadying himself before taking the 155-yard shot to land the ball into the hole.The 21-year-old golfer’s first-ever ace was met with loud cheers and applause from other golfers who watched him take the incredible shot.Watch the video here:Luke Poulter is set to represent Great Britain and Ireland in a 10-man team playing against the US in the 50th edition of the Walker Cup. The biennial tournament will be held from September 6 - 7, and will feature morning foursome matches and afternoon single matches.The three-time PGA Tour winner’s son recently helped Great Britain and Ireland secure a 16.5 - 18.5 victory over Europe during the St. Andrews Trophy. He contributed 3.5 points for his team during the tournament.Like his father Ian Poulter, Luke is striving to carve out a path for himself in golf. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Open in June after being defeated by Austen Truslow during a sudden-death playoff in the qualifying tournament.Luke Poulter aims to ‘follow’ in his father Ian Poulter’s footsteps during the 2025 Walker CupLIV Golf player Ian Poulter has represented Team Europe in the Ryder Cup seven times, helping them win five times. Now, his son Luke is turning to him for advice on how to tackle the Walker Cup, which is played in a similar format.Ahead of the Walker Cup, Luke Poulter spoke about how his father has helped him prepare for the tournament, saying,“He [Ian Poulter]’s coming out this week, so I think it will be pretty cool for him to give us some insight and help us on our way. He never played a Walker Cup but he obviously has Ryder Cup knowledge, which is pretty similar to this. It’s amazing to see (what he has achieved in Ryder Cups) – it kind of gives me inspiration to try and follow in his footsteps.”When asked if his father had given him any tips on how to face off against Team US, the amateur golfer revealed that they had discussed it “a bit.” However, he’s also looking forward to discussing more about it before the game begins.“I’m sure we’ll chat about it this week a little bit more and he’ll maybe give some advice to the team,” he added.Luke Poulter expressed confidence in his team's ability to defeat Team US in the tournament. He acknowledged they have a nice “chemistry” with each other and said that he’s looking forward to the challenge ahead.