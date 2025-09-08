Golf insider shares his ‘favourite thing’ about Rory McIlroy 

Rory McIlroy managed to secure one of his season's biggest victories at the Amgen Irish Open. With an impressive performance, the golfer tied with Joakim Lagergren with a total score of 17 under par. Ultimately, McIlroy was able to get the edge in the playoffs and win the entire tournament. Recently, a golf expert shared his opinion about McIlroy's reaction to this triumph, which was incredibly heartfelt.

After this victory, McIlroy took part in an interview in which he talked about his second Open victory at the K Club. The golfer explained how he enjoys performing in front of crowds, how fortunate he was to be competing in the tournament, and how he finally got to stand tall in his hometown. The 2025 Masters champion explained during his post-round interview,

"Yeah, look, I feel just so lucky that I get to do this. I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been absolutely amazing all week. You know, I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible. This has exceeded all of my expectations."

In response to this interview on X, golf insider Kyle Porter stated that this was the reason he adored Rory McIlroy. Porter asserted that McIlroy continues to enjoy the game like a child despite being the World No. 2. According to the reporter's X post,

"Consistently, my favorite thing about Rory throughout his career has been his continued disbelief that he gets to be Rory and that everything he dreamed about as a kid came true. The preservation of childlike joy as an adult is a rare and unusual thing."

In addition, McIlroy emphasized in the post-round interview how cool his season had been.

Rory McIlroy calls 2025 a "pretty cool" season for him

BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy was able to reach the pinnacle of his career this season. He ultimately won the 2025 Masters and completed his career grand slam, becoming the sixth golfer in history to accomplish such a remarkable feat. After winning the Amgen Irish Open, McIlroy discussed his victory, saying it was wonderful to finally bring the green jacket home.

Before winning it this season, the World No. 2 had been chasing a green jacket for almost 11 years. McIlroy described how wonderful it felt to have accomplished this at last by saying,

"To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year. 2025’s going to go down as one of the best, if not the best, in my career. I’m just so happy my game’s in good shape, I feel like I’m playing well. That excites me for what’s coming up.”

After this incredible victory at the K Club, Rory McIlroy is now expected to win the BMW PGA Championship.

