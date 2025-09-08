  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory McIlroy compares playoffs to a tennis rule after winning the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy compares playoffs to a tennis rule after winning the Irish Open

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:40 GMT
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at Amgen Irish Open 2025 (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy celebrated a perfect homecoming after winning the Amgen Irish Open 2025 on Sunday. The Northern Irishman made a 28-foot eagle putt on the final hole to match Joakim Lagergren’s 6-under 66 and force a playoff. The reigning Masters champ went on to beat the Swede at The K Club.

Ad

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy recalled his previous playoffs encounters and said ‘they have been kind’ to him. The 36-year-old golfer, who has won last six of his playoffs matches, compared the extra round to tennis’ ‘tie breaks.’ The World No.2 golfer said the intense match ups rely on ‘patience’ and dubbed it similar to ‘holding the serve’ in tennis. He made the comparison between the two sports after claiming to watch ‘a lot of tennis this week because of the US Open.’

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The ace golfer, who admitted to ‘playing safe’ during the start of the playoff round, claimed having a ‘good strategy.’

Replying to a query about his past playoff rounds being ‘kind’ to him, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“They have. Yeah, I started my career with a couple of losses in playoffs, three losses, I think: Switzerland, Hong Kong, and the Honda Classic, but after that it's been much better… I feel like playoffs in golf are a bit like tie breaks in tennis. It's really about who blinks first. It's almost about just being a little bit patient. On that 18th hole, we both played pretty safe the first two times...
Ad
So, it's sort of like I've watched a lot of tennis this week because of the US Open, and if you can just hold your serve, it really is about that. Thankfully, I did enough to get over the line… Same thing at the Masters, same thing at THE PLAYERS. Playoffs, I feel like I'm a lot more comfortable in them. I feel like I've got a good strategy for them is probably the big thing.”
Ad
Ad

Rory McIlroy’s playoff record explored

For the unversed, Rory McIlroy has had a mixed playoff career with an 8–6 record on the PGA Tour and European Tour combined. The Northern Irishman started off his playoffs journey with back-to-back losses on both the circuits. While he lost playoff matches at the Omega European Masters and Hong Kong Open in 2008, his PGA losses came at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship and The Honda Classic in 2014.

Ad

However, he turned his luck by winning the 2016 Tour Championship in a playoff round against Ryan Moore after four tense holes. Since then, he bagged victories at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions, the 2024 Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry and the 2025 Players Championship, making him a playoffs favorite. Now, the grand slam champion has earned a dramatic Irish Open victory against Joakim Lagergren, adding to his playoff record.

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s overall playoff record (8–6):

Ad
  • 2008 Omega European Masters – Lost to Jean-François Lucquin
  • 2008 UBS Hong Kong Open – Lost to Lin Wen-tang (Francesco Molinari eliminated earlier)
  • 2012 Wells Fargo Championship – Lost to Rickie Fowler
  • 2014 The Honda Classic – Lost to Russell Henley
  • 2016 Tour Championship – Won vs Ryan Moore (Kevin Chappell eliminated earlier)
  • 2017 BMW SA Open – Lost to Graeme Storm
  • 2019 Omega European Masters – Lost to Sebastian Söderberg (four others in playoff)
  • 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions – Won vs Xander Schauffele
  • 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Won vs Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer (with Shane Lowry)
  • 2024 BMW PGA Championship – Lost to Billy Horschel (Thriston Lawrence eliminated earlier)
  • 2025 The Players Championship – Won vs J. J. Spaun
  • 2025 Masters Tournament – Won vs Justin Rose
  • 2025 Amgen Irish Open – Won vs Joakim Lagergren

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy bagged a whopping $1.02M paycheck after beating the Swede in the playoffs at $6M prize event.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications